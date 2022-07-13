Max Sets Tour Dates With Tickets On Sale This Week

Globlal pop star Max has announced plans for a 2022 North American Headline Tour, produced by Live Nation. The seven-week run will begin in...

Globlal pop star Max has announced plans for a 2022 North American Headline Tour, produced by Live Nation. The seven-week run will begin in October and span both coasts of the U.S. with support from Sara Kays and VINCINT on select dates, with other guests expected to be announced.

NORTH AMERICA TOUR 2022 AHHH COMMENT YOUR CITY!! I’m so excited to play all of these new songs for you and bring the wonderful @sarakaysmusic & @vincint along plus some secret special guests 😉 Tickets: https://t.co/xlVqVcMX5j pic.twitter.com/XnELTbo8V1 — MAX (@MAXMusic) July 12, 2022

The tour will kick off in Santa Ana California at Observatory OC on October 17, and span through to a December 12 show at Delmar Hall in St. Louis. Other stops between include The Showbox (Seattle), House of Blues (Las Vegas), The Wiltern (Los Angeles), El Rey Theatre (Albuquerque), The Echo Lounge (Dallas), and two nights at Irving Plaza in New York. Tickets are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, July 15. Presales will also be available this week, beginning Wednesday, July 13.

MAX has been labeled a “Young Pop God” by GQ, named a “top popstar to watch” by Billboard and was nominated for “Best New Pop Artist” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Since the breakout success of his full-length album Hell’s Kitchen Angel, MAX has garnered more than 2.5 billion streams and has toured the world multiple times over. He yielded an inescapable smash with “Lights Down Low,” which generated over half a billion streams globally and is certified triple platinum in the US, platinum in Canada and gold in Holland and Australia. It soared on the Billboard Hot 100 chart reaching No. 7 at Top 40 radio, No. 1 on Shazam and No. 1 on the Billboard Pop Radio Airplay chart.

Max Ticket Links

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Gametime

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at SeatGeek

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Tickets at Vivid Seats

Max TOUR DATES

10/17 – Santa Ana, CA | Observatory OC*

10/19 – Sacramento, CA | Ace of Spades*

10/21 – Portland, OR | Crystal Ballroom

10/22 – Seattle, WA | The Showbox*

10/23 – Vancouver, BC | Hollywood Theatre*

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV | House of Blues*

10/28 – Los Angeles, CA | The Wiltern*

10/29 – San Francisco, CA | The Fillmore*

11/1 – Phoenix, AZ | Crescent Ballroom*

11/2 – Albuquerque, NM | El Rey Theatre*#

11/4 – Salt Lake City, UT | The Depot*

11/5 – Denver, CO | Summit Denver*

11/8 – Dallas, TX | The Echo Lounge & Music Hall*

11/9 – Austin, TX | Empire Garage & Control Room*

11/10 – Houston, TX | House of Blues*

11/15 – Fort Lauderdale, FL | Revolution Live*

11/17 – Orlando, FL | The Plaza Live*

11/19 – Tampa, FL | The Orpheum*

11/20 – San Diego, CA | Wonderfront Music Festival

11/25 – New York, NY | Irving Plaza^

11/26 – New York, NY | Irving Plaza^

11/27 – Boston, MA | Royale^

11/29 – Charlotte, NC | The Underground^

12/2 – Cleveland, OH | House of Blues^

12/5 – Nashville, TN | Brooklyn Bowl^

12/7 – Minneapolis, MN | Varsity Theater^

12/8 – Grand Rapids, MI | Elevation^

12/9 – Detroit, MI | Saint Andrew’s Hall^

12/11 – Chicago, IL | House of Blues^

12/12 – St. Louis, MO | Delmar Hall^

* Support from Sara Kays

^Support from VINCINT

Last Updated on July 13, 2022 by Dave Clark