Micro TDH Sets 13-City Nueve Tour Through North America

Venezuelan rapper Micro TDH has announced a 13-city run of tour dates through North America in the fall of 2022, put together by Live Nation and Magnus Media. Named the 2021 Latin Artist on the Rise, Micro TDH will see tickets for his U.S. run on sale this week.

The tour will kick off with a show at San Francisco’s Fillmore on Friday, October 14, and wrap at Boston’s Paradise Rock Club on Sunday, November 20. In between, stops include House of Blues (Las Vegas), The Belasco (Los Angeles), The Echo Lounge (Dallas), and Gramercy (New York). Tickets for Micro TDH tour dates on on sale to the general public beginning on Friday, July 15. Prior to that, there will be presales throughout the week, launching on Tuesday, July 12 with an exclusive opportunity for Citi cardholders.

Micro TDH has reached impressive numbers with songs like “El Tren” with Myke Towers, “Te Vi” with Piso 21, “Ni Vivo, Ni Muerto” Ft. Lasso, “Ámate”, “Dime Cuantas Veces,” “Dime Cuantas Veces Remix” Ft. Justin Quiles Rels B, Lenny Tavarez , “Amor de Red Social”, “Demasiado Tarde” Ft. Lenny Tavarez, and global success “Jerusalema Remix” with Greeicy among other tracks.

Full touring plans and ticket purchase options are below:

MICRO TDH US TOUR 2022 DATES

Fri Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore SF

Sat Oct 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sun Oct 16 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Thu Oct 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Sat Oct 22 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Sun Oct 23 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Thu Nov 03 – Miami, FL – Oasis

Sat Nov 05 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Fri Nov 11 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Sat Nov 12 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Thur Nov 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Fri Nov 18 – New York, NY – Gramercy

Sun Nov 20 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Last Updated on July 13, 2022 by Dave Clark