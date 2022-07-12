Internet Outage Derails The Weeknd Tour Opener at Last Minute

A massive internet access outage in Canada caused the postponement of the first show on The Weeknd’s long-anticipated tour, which was announced just hours...

A massive internet access outage in Canada caused the postponement of the first show on The Weeknd’s long-anticipated tour, which was announced just hours before it was due to start over the weekend in Toronto. Initial hopes to simply have fans print off their tickets before heading to the venue proved impossible to pull off, with mobile-only ticketing systems in place with no way for venue staff or consumers to access the tickets they had purchased for the show.

The Weeknd was reportedly already at the venue and ready to perform when the final decision was made to call off the show.

The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage The Weeknd show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back. pic.twitter.com/tucvAu8ilI — Live Nation Ontario (@LiveNationON) July 8, 2022

“I’m crushed & heartbroken,” The Weeknd wrote on Instagram. “Been at the venue all day but it’s out of my hands because of the Rogers outage. Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts the most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight. I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me. I can’t wait to see you all.”

Tickets for the Toronto show will be honored on the rescheduled date when it is announced. The shift means that Thursday’s concert at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field will be the first on the tour, which replaced touring plans that had been long-postponed by the pandemic. The shift to stadiums while maintaining sky-high prices seems to have backfired on the singer, as most stops appear to have massive quantities of tickets remaining available on the primary market. Already, the tour has had to pivot due to the departure of initial opening at Doja Cat.

Many fans expressed dismay at the last-second cancellation of the show, given that many had already traveled to Toronto for the performance and would be out the cost of their lodging and gas/airfare, and be forced to make the decision on whether or not to make it back for the new show (or try to sell their tickets in a flooded market).

The full schedule of the After Hours Til Dawn World Tour (U.S. leg) is below, as are links to ticket marketplaces.

The Weeknd After Hours Til Dawn World Tour Dates

Fri, Jul 8 – Rogers Centre | Toronto, Canada (POSTPONED – NEW DATE TBD)

Thu, Jul 14 – Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA, USA

Sat, Jul 16 – Metlife | New York, NY, USA

Thu, Jul 21 – Gillette Stadium | Boston, MA, USA

Sun, Jul 24 – Soldier Field | Chicago, IL, USA

Wed, Jul 27 – Ford Field | Detroit, MI, USA

Sat, Jul 30 – Fedex Field | Washington, DC, USA

Thu, Aug 4 – Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL, USA

Sat, Aug 6 – Hard Rock Stadium | Miami, FL, USA

Thu, Aug 11 – Mercedes Benz Stadium | Atlanta, GA, USA

Sun, Aug 14 – AT&T Stadium | Arlington, TX, USA

Thu, Aug 18 – Empower Field At Mile High | Denver, CO, USA

Sat, Aug 20 – Allegiant Stadium | Las Vegas, NV, USA

Tue, Aug 23 – BC Place | Vancouver, Canada

Thu, Aug 25 – Lumen Field | Seattle, WA, USA

Sat, Aug 27 -Levi’s Stadium | San Francisco, CA, USA

Tue, Aug 30 – State Farm Stadium | Phoenix, AZ, USA

Fri, Sep 2 – SoFi Stadium | Los Angeles, CA, USA

Last Updated on July 12, 2022 by Dave Clark