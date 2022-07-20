Trivium Plan Fall 2022 Deadmen And Dragons Tour Dates

Trivium have announced plans for the fall 2022 Deadmen and Dragons tour, joined in support by Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis....

Trivium have announced plans for the fall 2022 Deadmen and Dragons tour, joined in support by Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis. The tour will follow Trivium’s September run as a support act for Iron Maiden.

Shows on the Deadmen and Dragons tour kick off on October 2 with a performance at the Revolution Concert House in Boise Idaho, and wrap up on November 10 at LA’s Wiltern. Other stops in between include The Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin. Marathon Music Hall in Nashville, Franklin Music Hall in Philadelphia, Palladium Times Square in New York, and The Aztec Theatre in San Antonio.

In the tour announcement, Trivium spent as much time promoting their supporting acts as themselves, dedicating substantial space to documenting their fandom of the three bands joining them on the run.

“Between the Buried and Me are the pioneers of mixing genres well before anyone else had,” says vocalist and guitar player Matt Heafy. “BTBAM back in 2002 — on the impeccable self titled album — showed that they were unapologetically ready to mix elements of death metal, melodic death metal, grindcore, power metal, prog, ethereal — at times beautiful — passages of melody. Their self-titled record was a massive influence on me; I was captivated by the immense mixture of so many styles. Through their combining of a vast range of sonics and soundscapes, they created a sound that is truly their own.”

“We’re excited to have Whitechapel be a part of this amazing bill,” continued guitarist Corey Beaulieu. “It’s been over 10 years since we toured together on the Shogun tour and seeing how the band has progressed over the years and added a killer melodic element to their brutal sound just makes it a perfect time to share the stage once again.”

“Khemmis is one of my favorite new bands of the last few years, and when we were putting the tour together, I heavily advocated for having them on the bill,” says bass player Paolo Gregoletto. “I think it’s always a testament to a band’s sound when you have trouble pinning a label to it — doom, melodic metal, thrash, death metal. With Khemmis, it’s all in there and rocks hard. They are a 10/10 live band and did a great cover of ‘Rainbow in the Dark,’ so do not miss their set!”

Pre-sale for the tour dates is already underway, with tickets available using code ELECTRIC. Tickets will be available for the general public beginning on Friday, July 22.

The full tour date plan and ticket purchase links are available below:

Trivium Deadmen and Dragons Tour Dates

10/2 — Boise, ID — Revolution Concert House + Event Center

10/3 — Portland, OR — Roseland

10/4 — Vancouver, BC — Vogue

10/6 — Calgary, AB — MacHall

10/8 — Winnipeg, MB — Burton Cummings

10/9 — St. Paul, MN — MYTH

10/11 — Madison, WI — The Sylvee

10/12 — Chicago, IL — Radius

10/14 — Nashville, TN — Marathon Music Hall

10/15 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre

10/16 — Orlando, FL — House of Blues

10/18 — Norfolk, VA — The Norva

10/19 — Philadelphia, PA — Franklin Music Hall

10/21 — Cincinnati, OH — The Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/22 — Cleveland, OH — House of Blues

10/23 — Detroit, MI — The Fillmore

10/25 — Toronto, ON — Rebel

10/26 — Montreal, QC — MTELUS

10/28 — Boston, MA — House of Blues

10/29 — New York, NY — Palladium Times Square

10/30 — Silver Spring, MD — The Fillmore

10/31 — Charlotte, NC — The Fillmore

11/2 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

11/4 — Houston, TX — House of Blues

11/5 — San Antonio, TX — The Aztec Theatre

11/6 — Dallas, TX — South Side Ballroom

11/8 — Albuquerque, NM — Sunshine Theater

11/9 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren

11/10 — Los Angeles, CA — The Wiltern

Last Updated on July 20, 2022 by Dave Clark