Angelica Ross to Make Broadway History as Roxie Hart

Angelica Ross is going to play Roxie Hart in Chicago musical, making her mark as the first openly trans woman in a leading role on Broadway. She is set to perform a limited engagement from September 12 through November 6 at the Ambassador Theatre.

The audience is familiar with Ross from her breakthrough performances at drama series Pose and American Horror Story: 1984. Starring as Roxie in the Tony Award winning musical will be her Broadway debut.

“Chicago’s’ Roxie Hart is one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway, and a true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills,” says Anthony Allen Ramos, vice president of communications & talent, GLAAD, an organization that works through entertainment, news, and digital media to share stories from the LGBTQ community.

“Angelica is also a respected leader in the transgender community and joins L Morgan Lee as trans women of color currently starring on Broadway,” continues Ramos.

This is the 25th year of Broadway revival of Chicago whose score belongs to John Kander, lyrics to Fred Ebb, and book to Ebb and Bob Fosse. The winner of six 1997 Tony Awards, the 1996 production of the show is considered as the longest-running musical revival and the longest-running American musical in Broadway history. It is based on a 1926 play that tells the story of two vaudeville performers charged with murdering their respective lovers, who rival for the media spotlight while their trials approach.

The Roxie Hart character has been performed by popular names since 1996, such as Melanie Griffith, Brooke Shields, Mel B, Lisa Rinna, Samantha Harris, Gretchen Mol, Ashlee Simpson, Michelle Williams, Pamela Anderson, and many more. Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, the show is directed by Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Ann Reinking.

Angelica Ross is the latest transgender actor who has been cast on a Broadway show. 2018 saw RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint to perform in Broadway’s Head Over Heels show. Then, this year, L Morgan Lee became the first openly transgender person to receive a Tony Award nomination. Her performance in Broadway’s A Strange Loop brought her Tony Award.

Last Updated on August 24, 2022 by Dave Clark