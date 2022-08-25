AP Dhillon Announces Fall ‘Out Of This World Tour’ Dates

Canadian singer and songwriter AP Dhillon announced plans for a run of tour dates in the fall, bringing his “Out of This World” tour...

Canadian singer and songwriter AP Dhillon announced plans for a run of tour dates in the fall, bringing his “Out of This World” tour to ten cities across North America. The dates will span just under a month and hit venues on both sides of the US/Canada border.

JUST ANNOUNCED: AP Dhillon is bringing the Out Of This World Tour to #ScotiabankArena on October 16! Tickets on sale August 26 at 10am. Sign up to be a LIVE Insider for show details: https://t.co/wbtTbpPy4a pic.twitter.com/ggRRnzNFu6 — Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 23, 2022

Tour dates kick off with a trio of shows in western Canada, beginning on Saturday, October 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, followed by October 9 in Calgary and October 11 in Winnipeg. U.S. dates begin with an October 14 show at 713 Music Hall in Houston, with a stop in Toronto two days later at Scotiabank Arena before the final five shows head to American venues. Stops include Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and The Masonic in San Francisco with a tour-ending performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

AP Dhillon has surged onto the scene with a fusion of South Indian and North American musical styles.

“With the subtle hints of maqam chords, blended with a trap-like beat, this song set the tone for AP Dhillon’s creative pursuit within the global music industry,” reads the press release from Live Nation announcing the tour. “With multiple global hits under his belt, AP Dhillon has captured an audience of millions of fans worldwide.”

Tickets for the tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, August 26 after presales that kick off on Thursday, August 25. The full list of tour dates and ticket purchasing links are included below.

AP DHILLON TOUR DATES

Sat Oct 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Sun Oct 09 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Tue Oct 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre

Fri Oct 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

Sun Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon, Oct 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago

Wed Oct 19 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center

Sat Oct 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Tue Nov 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

