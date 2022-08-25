AP Dhillon Announces Fall ‘Out Of This World Tour’ Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours August 25, 2022 Dave Clark 0
Canadian singer and songwriter AP Dhillon announced plans for a run of tour dates in the fall, bringing his “Out of This World” tour to ten cities across North America. The dates will span just under a month and hit venues on both sides of the US/Canada border.
JUST ANNOUNCED: AP Dhillon is bringing the Out Of This World Tour to #ScotiabankArena on October 16! Tickets on sale August 26 at 10am. Sign up to be a LIVE Insider for show details: https://t.co/wbtTbpPy4a pic.twitter.com/ggRRnzNFu6
— Scotiabank Arena (@ScotiabankArena) August 23, 2022
Tour dates kick off with a trio of shows in western Canada, beginning on Saturday, October 8 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, followed by October 9 in Calgary and October 11 in Winnipeg. U.S. dates begin with an October 14 show at 713 Music Hall in Houston, with a stop in Toronto two days later at Scotiabank Arena before the final five shows head to American venues. Stops include Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and The Masonic in San Francisco with a tour-ending performance at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.
AP Dhillon has surged onto the scene with a fusion of South Indian and North American musical styles.
“With the subtle hints of maqam chords, blended with a trap-like beat, this song set the tone for AP Dhillon’s creative pursuit within the global music industry,” reads the press release from Live Nation announcing the tour. “With multiple global hits under his belt, AP Dhillon has captured an audience of millions of fans worldwide.”
Tickets for the tour are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, August 26 after presales that kick off on Thursday, August 25. The full list of tour dates and ticket purchasing links are included below.
AP Dhillon Ticket Links
Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at Scorebig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TickPick
Tickets at TicketSmarter
AP DHILLON TOUR DATES
Sat Oct 08 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Sun Oct 09 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Tue Oct 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Centre
Fri Oct 14 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
Sun Oct 16 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Mon, Oct 17 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago
Wed Oct 19 – New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center
Sat Oct 22 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy
Tue Nov 01 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Fri Nov 04 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
Last Updated on August 25, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.