James Gang, Dave Grohl, NIN and More Headline VetsAid 2022

The James Gang will return for “one last ride” joined by Dave Grohl, headlining the 2022 edition of VetsAid, scheduled for November 13 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. The event will feature a who’s-who of Ohio icons, with the Walsh and the James Gang, as well as sets from Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and The Breeders set to perform and the whole thing emceed by Cleveland native Drew Carey.

“It all started in Ohio,” Walsh said in a statement. “Picking up my first guitar as a kid in Columbus set me on a musical journey to Kent State, Cleveland, and then the world. Now it is a great privilege and humbling opportunity for me to share the stage once again with my original James Gang buddies and with this absolutely incredible group of Ohio rock legends like Trent Reznor and Nine Inch Nails, the Black Keys, the Breeders, and Dave Grohl. I believe in Ohio and look forward to celebrating our musical legacy while honoring our veterans with VetsAid 2022.”

Tickets for VetsAid are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, August 5. There are several presales open now, with venue, artist, season ticket holder, radio station, and other groups able to buy tickets now through held-back tranches of the seats. Ticketmaster’s “platinum” ticket pricing system is in play, with numerous options available for purchase prior to the general onsale at prices well in excess of $1,000 – including front row seats available for $2,954 each before fees.

VetsAid was founded in 2017 by Walsh, who rose to fame as guitarist with the James Gang in the early 1970s and went on to perform as a member of The Eagles from 1975 on. The 501(c) 3 organization is aimed at raising funds for veterans groups across the U.S. Walsh was just 20 months old when his father, a flight instructor for the Lockheed F-80 shooting star jet, died on active duty in Okinawa, Japan. According to its website, the organization has raised more than $1.5 million in funding for various causes supporting veterans since it was launched. Previous VetsAid concerts have featured appearances from Keith Urban, Zac Brown, Don Henley, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Haim, Jason Isbell, and many others.

Last Updated on August 4, 2022 by Dave Clark