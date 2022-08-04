Nov. 3 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 4 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 7 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Nov. 9 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Nov. 10 – Washington, DC | The Anthem
Nov. 12 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nov. 15 – Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre
Nov. 16 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Nov. 17 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
Nov. 20 – Mexico City, MX | Corona Capital Festival
Nov. 23 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 25 – Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Nov. 26 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Nov. 28 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Nov. 29 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Dec. 1 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater
Dec. 8 – Independence, MO | Cable Dahmer Arena
Dec. 10 – Milwaukee, WI | The Eagles Ballroom
Dec. 12 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 16 – Newport, KY | PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Dec. 17 – Pittsburgh, PA | UPMC Events Center