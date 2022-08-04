The 1975 announced plans for North American tour dates through November and December of this year, playing at arenas and theaters primarily in the...

The 1975 announced plans for North American tour dates through November and December of this year, playing at arenas and theaters primarily in the U.S. with a stop each in Mexico and Canada along the way. The English band is touring in support of their upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, due out on October 14.

North America tour, 2022

Sign up for ticket pre-sale on Mondayhttps://t.co/cMcfXr5PdO pic.twitter.com/Tg3YZaFsSc — The 1975 (@the1975) August 3, 2022

Tickets for The 1975 tour dates are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, August 12. There are presales throughout the week leading up to that, including an artist presale beginning on Monday, October 8 that can be accessed through signing up on the band’s website. “Official Platinum” tickets are already available in at least some markets, including New York.

Tour dates for the band launch on November 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, and continue through a December 17 performance at UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh on December 17. In between, stops include Madison Square Garden in New York, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Moody Center in Austin, The Forum in Los Angeles, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The group is also playing a pair of shows in Japan in August prior to their tour getting underway.

News of the tour was supplemented by the release of the single Happiness from their upcoming album to the band’s YouTube channel:

The 1975 Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Gametime

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

The 1975 Tour Dates

Nov. 3 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 4 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov. 7 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Nov. 9 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Nov. 10 – Washington, DC | The Anthem

Nov. 12 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena

Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Nov. 15 – Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre

Nov. 16 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall

Nov. 17 – Austin, TX | Moody Center

Nov. 20 – Mexico City, MX | Corona Capital Festival

Nov. 23 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov. 25 – Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Nov. 26 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Nov. 28 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum

Nov. 29 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Dec. 1 – Portland, OR | Moda Center

Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater

Dec. 8 – Independence, MO | Cable Dahmer Arena

Dec. 10 – Milwaukee, WI | The Eagles Ballroom

Dec. 12 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena

Dec. 16 – Newport, KY | PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Dec. 17 – Pittsburgh, PA | UPMC Events Center

Last Updated on August 4, 2022 by Dave Clark