The 1975 Announce Late 2022 North American Tour Dates
The 1975 announced plans for North American tour dates through November and December of this year, playing at arenas and theaters primarily in the U.S. with a stop each in Mexico and Canada along the way. The English band is touring in support of their upcoming album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, due out on October 14.
North America tour, 2022
Sign up for ticket pre-sale on Mondayhttps://t.co/cMcfXr5PdO pic.twitter.com/Tg3YZaFsSc
— The 1975 (@the1975) August 3, 2022
Tickets for The 1975 tour dates are on sale next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, August 12. There are presales throughout the week leading up to that, including an artist presale beginning on Monday, October 8 that can be accessed through signing up on the band’s website. “Official Platinum” tickets are already available in at least some markets, including New York.
Tour dates for the band launch on November 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, and continue through a December 17 performance at UPMC Events Center in Pittsburgh on December 17. In between, stops include Madison Square Garden in New York, The Anthem in Washington, D.C., State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Moody Center in Austin, The Forum in Los Angeles, and Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. The group is also playing a pair of shows in Japan in August prior to their tour getting underway.
News of the tour was supplemented by the release of the single Happiness from their upcoming album to the band’s YouTube channel:
The 1975 Tour Dates
Nov. 3 – Uncasville, CT | Mohegan Sun Arena
Nov. 4 – Boston, MA | MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov. 7 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden
Nov. 9 – Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
Nov. 10 – Washington, DC | The Anthem
Nov. 12 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
Nov. 13 – Nashville, TN | Nashville Municipal Auditorium
Nov. 15 – Grand Prairie, TX | Texas Trust CU Theatre
Nov. 16 – Houston, TX | 713 Music Hall
Nov. 17 – Austin, TX | Moody Center
Nov. 20 – Mexico City, MX | Corona Capital Festival
Nov. 23 – Phoenix, AZ | Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov. 25 – Las Vegas, NV | The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Nov. 26 – San Diego, CA | Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Nov. 28 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
Nov. 29 – San Francisco, CA | Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
Dec. 1 – Portland, OR | Moda Center
Dec. 2 – Seattle, WA | WAMU Theater
Dec. 8 – Independence, MO | Cable Dahmer Arena
Dec. 10 – Milwaukee, WI | The Eagles Ballroom
Dec. 12 – Toronto, ON | Scotiabank Arena
Dec. 16 – Newport, KY | PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Dec. 17 – Pittsburgh, PA | UPMC Events Center
