Joyner Lucas Plots ADHD Tour Dates With Symba in Support
Two-time Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas has announced plans for the “ADHD Tour, hitting venues in 12 cities beginning in September. The tour will bring along rising rapper Symba, who will perform in support of Joyner.
Last JOYNER LUCAS TOUR was 2018. 👀 😈😈😈 IM READY NOW‼️ tickets on sale Friday. @TheRealSymba #adhdtour #livenation #tullyapp pic.twitter.com/rSBepoehHM
— Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) August 1, 2022
Joyner’s tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of a remixed version of the platinum-selling single “Isis” off the ADHD album, featuring four independent artists selected through his Tully platform – Tone Catra, Lex Bratcher, Starringo and Kvng Moses.
ADHD tour dates kick off at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on September 16 and run through a closing show on October 12 at The Van Buren in Phoenix. In between, stops include House of Blues in Chicago, Union Transfer in Philadelphia, Center Stage in Atlanta, The Aztec Theater in San Antonio, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, with presales beginning on Tuesday.
Joyner Lucas ADHD TOUR DATES
Fri Sep 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
Sat Sep 17 – Madison, WI – The Slyvee
Mon Sep 19 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Wed Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
Sept 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*
Sun Sep 25 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring
Tue Sept 27 – Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater*
Wed Sept 28 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage*
Fri Sept 30 – Dallas, TX – Studio @ the Factory*
Sat Oct 01 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater
Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage
Wed Oct 5 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*
Fri Oct 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Sat Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
Mon Oct 10 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory
Tue Oct 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Wed Oct 12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
