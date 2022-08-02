Joyner Lucas Plots ADHD Tour Dates With Symba in Support

Two-time Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas has announced plans for the “ADHD Tour, hitting venues in 12 cities beginning in September. The tour...

Two-time Grammy Award-nominated hip-hop artist Joyner Lucas has announced plans for the “ADHD Tour, hitting venues in 12 cities beginning in September. The tour will bring along rising rapper Symba, who will perform in support of Joyner.

Joyner’s tour announcement comes on the heels of the release of a remixed version of the platinum-selling single “Isis” off the ADHD album, featuring four independent artists selected through his Tully platform – Tone Catra, Lex Bratcher, Starringo and Kvng Moses.

ADHD tour dates kick off at the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis on September 16 and run through a closing show on October 12 at The Van Buren in Phoenix. In between, stops include House of Blues in Chicago, Union Transfer in Philadelphia, Center Stage in Atlanta, The Aztec Theater in San Antonio, and The Wiltern in Los Angeles. Tickets are on sale this week, available to the general public on Friday, with presales beginning on Tuesday.

Joyner Lucas ADHD TOUR DATES

Fri Sep 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

Sat Sep 17 – Madison, WI – The Slyvee

Mon Sep 19 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Wed Sep 21 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

Sept 23 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer*

Sun Sep 25 – Silver Spring, MD – Fillmore Silver Spring

Tue Sept 27 – Orlando, FL – Beacham Theater*

Wed Sept 28 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage*

Fri Sept 30 – Dallas, TX – Studio @ the Factory*

Sat Oct 01 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Sun Oct 02 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Wed Oct 5 – Denver, CO – Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom*

Fri Oct 07 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sat Oct 08 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Mon Oct 10 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory

Tue Oct 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

Wed Oct 12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Last Updated on August 2, 2022 by Dave Clark