SeatGeek to Take Over Washington Commanders Ticketing

SeatGeek announced a deal with the Washington Commanders NFL franchise on Monday, adding a fourth league client to its growing primary ticketing business. Washington joins the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, and Arizona Cardinals in using SeatGeek to power their box offices among NFL franchises, while the majority of the league remain Ticketmaster clients.

In a release announcing the deal, the team and ticketing platform touted the “elevated and fan-first gameday experience” that SeatGeek offers as paramount in its being struck.

“This partnership reflects our belief in one another. It’s as simple as that,” said Washington Commanders Team President Jason Wright. “SeatGeek sees the immense talent we have brought in to return our 90-year franchise to championship performance, on and off the field. We see the innovative, bold approach they are taking to transform their industry. We share an entrepreneurial spirit that is willing to do things differently to improve the experience of every Commanders fan, and I can’t wait to get started.”

As with most ticketing deals, the integration will focus on a mobile-first approach, centering sales and inventory management and the massive data-gathering capabilities that a mobile-only ticketing ecosystem provides. Commanders ticket-holders will be able to utilize the SeatGeek Deal Score system to better understand their purchase options based on both price and relative value, as well as the Rally gameday system that compiles information about weather and travel options to and from the stadium with their ticket app.

“It became clear to us from the beginning that the Commanders and SeatGeek are kindred and like-minded partners in continuing to challenge the status quo to pull forward a mobile-first and fan-centric experience in ticket purchasing and overall fan experience,“ said Ryan Moreland, Washington Commanders Chief Partnership Officer. “Our organization and our fans will see tremendous benefit from this partnership, and it continues an intentional shift on our part to source partners who are changing the game to ensure a more immersive and efficient fan experience.”

“The Washington Commanders are an incredibly dynamic organization, with a new President who is truly focused on the fan experience, and I know they will pave the way for digital transformation across the league,” said Danielle du Toit, President of SeatGeek’s enterprise business. “Partnering with such a visionary leader that prioritizes the entire journey of the fan experience is incredibly rewarding, but more importantly, signals how teams should be prioritizing integrating innovative technologies into their organizations. Our work together will focus on adapting to radical shifts in fan habits, preferences, and needs. It’s critical to innovate today to reap the long-term benefits of tomorrow.”

Beyond the NFL franchises now counted among SeatGeek’s client base, the ticketing company continues to grow at the enterprise level beyond its foundation as a search engine for secondary ticket browsing. Professional sports clients include the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and New Orleans Pelicans. It also tickets the NHL’s Florida Panthers, Broadway box offices for the Jujamcyn Theaters’ chain, and several clubs in the Premier League of UK football.

