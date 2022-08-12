Serena Williams Retirement Sends US Open Ticket Prices Skyward

News of tennis icon Serena Williams planning to retire soon have sent ticket prices for the US Open tournament next month soaring, with more...

News of tennis icon Serena Williams planning to retire soon have sent ticket prices for the US Open tournament next month soaring, with more tickets being sold since her announcement than the entire pre-announcement period for the major tournament. Williams, who turned 40 last September, has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most of any player in the Open Era of tennis. She has won the US Open tournament six times, capturing the crown in 1999, 2002, 2008, and 2012-14. Her most recent Grand Slam singles crown was at Wimbledon in 2016.

There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction,” Williams posted on Instagram with a picture of herself on the cover of Vogue with the title: ‘Serena’s Farewell…I’m terrible at goodbyes.’

“That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun. I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.”

With the announcement (and subsequent Vogue cover story), tickets to see one of Tennis’ all-time greats have been going fast for the event in New York, which takes place in September. According to Logitix, which manages millions of tickets for teams and resellers across multiple live event ticket marketplaces, nearly a quarter of all ticket sales for the event took place on August 9-10, despite tickets having been on sale since October of last year. The average ticket price of the opening rounds for the tournament has risen from $150 per ticket on August 1-8 to $169 on August 9 and $188 a day later.

Data from Ticket Club also shows the increased demand for the tournament. The resale platform has seen ticket prices bumped up by 30 percent across the board since Williams’ announcement, with the semifinals (54% rise) and finals (89% rise) dramatically higher, though there is no guarantee that Williams will advance that far.

Seeding and matchups have not yet been determined for the event, which has its opening matches on August 29. The quarterfinal rounds take place beginning on September 6, with the women’s singles semifinals set for the evening of September 8 and the women’s tournament final on Saturday, September 10 at noon.

