WWE Announces Record-Breaking Ticket Sales for WrestleMania

WrestleMania is a hot ticket for 2023, according to the WWE. The annual event, which is scheduled for two nights in April at SoFi Stadium in Inglewod, California, set an all-time record for ticket sales within its first day, with the promoter saying that 90,000 tickets were sold in 24 hours. The strong initial sales were reported as part of the WWE Q2 2022 earnings call on August 16.

“In nearly 40 years, we have never sold that many WrestleMania tickets that fast,” said WWE Executive Vice President Paul Levesque. “With those record numbers, we are tracking toward sell-outs with passionate fans at SoFi Stadium for both nights.”

WrestleMania has long been the flagship event for the wrestling promotion, debuting at Madison Square Garden in 1985 with a headlining tag team match between then-champion Hulk Hogan and Mr. T against “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and Paul Orndorff. It was expanded to a two-night affair with WrestleMania 36 in 2020.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled for two nights, beginning Saturday April 1 and continuing on Sunday, April 2. The ticket sales were reportedly 42% higher than the first day of sales for WrestleMania 38 at AT&T Stadium in Texas, which took place earlier this year.

Next up for the WWE is the Clash at the Castle, which will be streaming exclusively on Peacock in the United States on on WWE Network in other countries. The event will be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre as well as the Smackdown Women’s Championship Match between Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler. Other upcoming PPV events for the wrestling promotion and ticket links are included below:

WWE Upcoming PPV/Special Events

September 3 – WWE Clash at the Castle (Cardiff, Wales)

October 8 – WWE Extreme Rules (Philadelphia)

November 26 – WWE Survivor Series (Boston)

January 1 – WWE Day 1 2023 (Atlanta)

April 1-2 – WWE Wrestlemania 2023 (Inglewood)

Last Updated on August 26, 2022 by Dave Clark