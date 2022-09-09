Accessible Festivals Launches Grant Program for Top Destinations

A non-profit organization that has been working for making live music fully accessible for people of all abilities since 2014, Accessible Festivals has announced...

A non-profit organization that has been working for making live music fully accessible for people of all abilities since 2014, Accessible Festivals has announced Dan Grover Memorial Ticket Grant Program for fans with disabilities, which provides free tickets to music festivals such as Austin City Limits, Electric Daisy Carnival, Lollapalooza, BottleRock Napa Valley, Rolling Loud New York, Stagecoach, and more.

Fans can apply for complimentary access to festivals via accessiblefestivals.org. The selected recipients will be able to attend the fall schedule of events including Electric Daisy Carnival Orlando, Firefly, Made in America and Rolling Loud New York. The participating festivals have made a commitment to disabled fans, and have been dedicated to ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliance programs.

Austin Whitney, founder of Accessible Festivals, shares with Forbes that they designed the program primarily for people who have recently been injured or recently been diagnosed with an illness, something that has radically changed their lives, so they can have something to look forward to.

The design of the new program is the outcome of Whitney’s very own experience. After a car accident leading to the damage of his spinal cord paralyzing him from the waist down in 2007, he first struggled with depression and anxiety for some months. Then, attending Coachella, his first music festival while living with a disability, turned out to be a life changing step for him.

When he founded Accessible Festivals in 2014, he was inspired from the power of music which helped him feel alive years ago. The festival embraces a mission to foster connection and understanding through the universal language of music, to provide a platform where people of all abilities and identities can connect and build relationships, and to inspire the creation of safe, inclusive, and equitable communities.

Named after Dan Grover who served as a pioneering figure as an accessibility consultant in live music industry for events such as Electric Forest, Life Is Beautiful, Outside Lands among others until his passing this year’s July, Dan Grover Memorial Ticket Grant Program aims to make thousands of fans with disability enjoy their favorite bands and music.

Recalling his first Coachella event as an experience that got him through the hardest year of his life, Austin Whitney devotes his life to improve festivals for people with disabilities, increase supports, and innovate the solutions. He points out that the program is evolving quickly and leads to greater consciousness. In his statement to Forbes, he reveals that Weekend 2 of Coachella this year hosted over 1,000 guests with disabilities present at the show.

Visit this page for more information about Accessible Festivals and applying for complimentary access to festivals.

Festival Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Last Updated on September 9, 2022 by Dave Clark