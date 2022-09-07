BLACKPINK Announces Born Pink World Tour Dates

LATEST
BLACKPINK have announced plans for the Born Pink World Tour, stretching from the fall of 2022 into the middle of 2023, covering North America and Europe as well as the Asia-Pacific region. The girl group K-Pop act announced the dates in the run-up to the planned September 16 release of their new album, which also carries the title Born Pink.

Billed as the “largest world tour in the history of a K-Pop girl group,” the Blackpink tour kicks off with a pair of concerts in Seoul at the KSPO Dome in mid-October before spending about a month playing shows in the U.S. and then much of December playing venues in Europe. Stops along the way include the American Airlines Center (Dallas), State Farm Arena (Atlanta), United Center (Chicago), Prudential Center (Newark), and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. European stops include London’s O2, Accor Arena in Paris, and Berlin’s Mercedes-Benz Arena. The group will also play shows across the Asica-Pacific region beginning in 2023, including shows in Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand.

Blackpink last played extensive U.S. tour dates back in 2019, where they became the first female K-Pop group to perform at Coachella.

Tickets for Blackpink’s Born Pink World Tour are on sale beginning next week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, September 16. There are presales beginning as early as Tuesday, September 13. Tour details and links to ticket purchase options are available below:

October 15 – Seoul, KR | KSPO Dome
October 16 – Seoul, KR | KSPO Dome
October  25 – Dallas, TX | American Airlines Center
October 29 – Houston, TX | Toyota Center
November 2 – Atlanta, GA | State Farm Arena
November 6 – Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Centre
November 7 – Hamilton, ON | FirstOntario Centre
November 10 – Chicago, IL | United Center
November 11 – Chicago, IL | United Center
November 14 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
November 15 – Newark, NJ | Prudential Center
November 19 – Los Angeles, CA | Banc of California Stadium
November 30 – London, UK | The O2
December 1 – London, UK | The O2
December 5 – Barcelona, ES | Palau Sant Jordi
December 8 – Cologne, DE | Lanxess Arena
December 11 – Paris, FR | Accor Arena
December 12 – Paris, FR | Accor Arena
December 15 – Copenhagen, DK | Royal Arena
December 19 – Berlin, DE | Mercedes-Benz Arena
December 22 – Amsterdam, NL | Ziggo Dome

2023
01/07 – Bangkok, TH
01/08 – Bangkok, TH
01/13 – Hong Kong
01/14 – Hong Kong
01/20 – Riyadh, SA
01/28 – Abu Dhabi, AE
03/04 – Kuala Lumpur, MY
03/11 – Jakarta, ID
03/18 – Kaohsiung, TW
03/25 – Manila, PH
05/15 – Singapore, SG
06/10 – Melbourne, AU
06/11 – Melbourne, AU
06/16 – Sydney, AU
06/17 – Sydney, AU
06/21 – Auckland, NZ

