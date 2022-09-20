Danny Ocean Announces 2023 U.S. Tour Dates
Venezuelan Reggaeton star Danny Ocean has announced plans to tour the U.S. in 2023, covering most of the month of February. The tour will take him to an array of Live Nation-owned or operated venues, including eight in California or Texas.
Ocean’s 16-city tour kicks off on Thursday, February 2nd in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore, then making stops across the US in Los Angeles, El Paso, Chicago and more before wrapping up in Miami, FL on Sunday, February 26th at The Oasis. His current touring schedule has him in Colombia and then Mexico, having performed throughout central and South America in 2022.
Tickets for Danny Ocean’s U.S. tour dates in 2023 are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning on Friday, September 23. Presales launched beginning on Tuesday, September 20, with options for Citi cardholders, Live nation and Ticketmaster groups, and more. The full tour plan and ticket marketplace links are included below
Danny Ocean Tour Dates
Thu Feb 02 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
Fri Feb 03 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sat Feb 04 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
Sun Feb 05 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Tue Feb 07 – El Paso, TX – Plaza Theatre
Thu Feb 09 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
Fri Feb 10 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec
Sat Feb 11 – Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena
Sun Feb 12 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
Tue Feb 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Fri Feb 17 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sat Feb 18 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre
Sun Feb 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
Wed Feb 22 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead
Sat Feb 25 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
Sun Feb 26 – Miami, FL – The Oasis
