FIFA Announces Free Fan Festival Concerts at Qatar World Cup

The FIFA Fan Festival, being an essential part of the World Cup in the host city since festival’s first edition in 2006, is going to be organized as part of 2022 Qatar World Cup, too, including free concerts, interactive games, and culinary experiences. According to a statement by FIFA, Al Bidda Park in central Doha will host concerts starring top global and local music acts and live works by internationally acclaimed performance artists during the 29-day tournament starting November 20.

Located between the West Bay area and the Souq Waqif marketplace in Doha, Al Bidda Park will also present a space for football exhibitions, interactive physical and digital football gaming stations, an official FIFA Store, and a food court offering both local and international cuisine apart from live music events. Soccer games with former FIFA legends are also planned as part of the fan festival.

More information will be provided in the coming weeks – no live performances have been confirmed for the Doha venue, yet.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino says that The FIFA Fan Festival provided an opportunity for fans to come together beyond the stadiums and the on-pitch action and experience football in new and unique ways. “To support our mission to make football truly global, accessible and inclusive, we are thrilled to introduce a new vision for the entertainment experience surrounding future FIFA World Cup events,” he adds.

While FIFA World Cup is expected to attract more than 1 million visitors including fans from 31 other nations, the issue regarding alcohol regulation in Qatar has been under the spotlight, since the consumption of beverages with alcohol is restricted to hotel restaurants and bars that have licenses in the country.

In early September FIFA announced that fans would be allowed to buy Budweiser beer, with alcohol, the exclusive World Cup beer brand since 1986, within the eight stadium compounds — though not at concourse concession stands — before and after games, and during evenings only at the official “Fan Festival.”

Ticket holders will only have access to non-alcoholic Budweiser Zero inside the stadium bowl.

At the FIFA Fan Festival, on the other hand, Budweiser will be available to purchase from 6.30 p.m.

The FIFA World Cup takes place from November 20 through December 18 in Doha, Qatar.

Last Updated on September 22, 2022 by Dave Clark