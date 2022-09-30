“Encanto Live-To-Film Concert” to be Performed at Hollywood Bowl

Celebrating its 100th year, the Hollywood Bowl hosts Disney’s Encanto as a concert event live on stage. Announced as “Encanto Live-To-Film Concert Experience”, the...

Celebrating its 100th year, the Hollywood Bowl hosts Disney’s Encanto as a concert event live on stage. Announced as “Encanto Live-To-Film Concert Experience”, the performance will be held on November 11 and 12. The venue will be transformed into the Madrigals’ Casita from the film.

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ global hit’s concert event adaptation features a 50-person ensemble, a full live orchestra, and favorite songs from the film that are going to be performed live by members of the original cast, and special guests.

The soundtrack of the motion picture has eight original songs, all written by Academy Award-nominated, Tony and Grammy-winning songwriter and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, and original score belongs to Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco.

“It was really important to me that we have a Latino music team for this movie,” on working with Franco, Miranda once said, “Our first meeting went really well and she just spoke so powerfully about the themes and instrumentation she wanted to use. The theme she found was so incredible. Particularly in the finale, there’s give and take between where my song ends and her score begins.”

The Oscar-winning film’s songs, including fan-favorite musical numbers like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure,” will be performed for an immersive concert experience. A Colombian band featuring musicians from the original soundtrack will accompany the orchestra which is going to be led by conductor Anthony Parnther.

The participating cast will include Stephanie Beatriz (Mirabel Madrigal), Carolina Gaitán (Pepa Madrigal), Olga Merediz (Abuela Alma Madrigal), Jessica Darrow (Luisa Madrigal), Diane Guerrero (Isabela Madrigal), Adassa (Dolores Madrigal), Angie Cepeda (Julieta Madrigal) and Mauro Castillo (Félix Madrigal).

Encanto narrates the story of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live in a magical house hidden in the mountains of Colombia. Being the only member of the family lacking the gift of super strength and the power to heal, Mirabel decides to save her family and their magical house when she finds out their charmed place Encanto and her family are losing their magic.

“Encanto Live-To-Film Concert Experience” will be produced by Disney Concerts, AMP Worldwide, Fulwell 73 and Live Nation-Hewitt Silva.

