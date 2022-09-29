Metallica Sets Throwback Concert in Tribute to Megaforce Execs

Metallica will perform a special one-off concert in Florida in November to celebrate the life of onetime mentors Jonny and Marsha Zazula, who ran...

Metallica will perform a special one-off concert in Florida in November to celebrate the life of onetime mentors Jonny and Marsha Zazula, who ran Megaforce Records when that label put out the band’s first two records – Kill ’em All and Ride the Lightning. The band will perform a setlist drawn entirely from those two early albums, which were released in 1983 and 1984, respectively.

“Jonny gave us our first break in New York, released our first albums on his Megaforce Records label, and put us out on the road for our first real tour,” the band said in a statement given to Rolling Stone about the concert. “With Marsha by his side, Jonny was a mentor, a manager, a label head, and a father figure to us all…. we would not be where we are today without the two of them. Sadly, we recently lost both Jonny and Marsha, just a little more than a year apart.”

Kill ‘Em All and Ride The Lightning are classics of the thrash metal scene that Metallica helped establish, and set the tone for the early years of their career with favorites like Hit The Lights, Whiplash, Seek & Destroy, For Whom The Bell Tolls, and Fade To Black. Both albums were recorded with original bass player Cliff Burton, who perished in a tour bus crash following the release of the band’s third album, Master of Puppets, in 1986.

The concert is scheduled for Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, almost a year to the day after a prior performance at the same venue, which is far smaller (7,000 capacity) than most venues the band plays. Tickets are on sale to the general public on Friday, September 30 though presales have been open throughout the week for members Metallica’s Fifth Member fan club. As is often the case, the presale has been punctuated by fan complaints regarding the ticket pricing structure and the near-impossibility to purchase tickets at what the advertised ‘face value’ for the venue is, vs. regularly available “platinum” priced tickets in the same section surged to hundreds or even thousands more.

Another tremendously shitty presale for tickets from @Ticketmaster. Presale code from @Metallica completely useless as tickets were “taken by another fan” every time I checked out and remainder of tickets designated as “official platinum” for highway robbery. pic.twitter.com/TZNw5bWGcG — Kyle (@kyzman) September 28, 2022

A portion of the profits from the concert will be donated to MusiCares in the Zazula’s name. MusiCares is a nonprofit organization which supports healthcare and living expenses for musicians.

Metallica is also ramping up for another benefit show later in the year, performing the All Within My Hands Helping Hands concert in Los Angeles on December 16.

Metallica Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGAseats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free 1-Year Membership Offer Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Metallica Tour Dates

November 6 – Hollywood, FL | Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

December 16 – Los Angeles, CA | Microsoft Theater

Last Updated on September 29, 2022 by Dave Clark