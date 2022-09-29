The Weeknd Reschedules Halted L.A. Show, Schedules Second

When The Weeknd was forced to call off a show just after starting earlier this month in California, he promised he would be back...

When The Weeknd was forced to call off a show just after starting earlier this month in California, he promised he would be back to make it up – and the singer is making good on that promise. The Weeknd announced the After Hours Til Dawn World Tour would return to California’s SoFi Stadium, even adding a second date.

The September 3 show will now take place on Saturday, November 26, with the new show scheduled for Sunday, November 27. Tickets for the original concert will be good for use on November 26, while the second date was reportedly added “due to overwhelming demand” for tickets in the first place.

RESCHEDULED LOS ANGELES SHOW PLUS ONE MORE! NOVEMBER 26 and 27!https://t.co/OgBYRWynXn pic.twitter.com/GgNwKaWn3b — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) September 27, 2022

Tickets for the new Sunday show are on sale to the general public beginning on Monday, October 3. Presales are already open for the concert, including for PSL holders at the stadium and through Live Nation, which is promoting the show. Ticket prices are steep, as they have been throughout the tour, with a low of $96 not including fees for the absolute nose-bleed sections in the 500s. It appears that field, level seats aren’t available for less than $445 before fees. Resale tickets for both shows are also available on numerous ticket marketplaces.

The two concerts in California will serve as the 2022 closers for the After Hours ‘Til Dawn tour, which replaced existing tour plans that had been long postponed by the pandemic. The SoFi Stadium show was initially set to be the tour closer, only to be superceded by a Toronto show that was postponed due to technical issues at the venue related to an internet outage that would have wreaked havoc in the mobile-only ticketing system that Ticketmaster had put in place. But the new rescheduled and second show at SoFi once again become the closing performances.

