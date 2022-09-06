The Weeknd Abruptly Cancels Show Mid-Song Over Voice Issues

The Weeknd abruptly halted his concert at SoFi Stadium, reportedly losing his voice shortly after the show began. The California concert was the last...

The Weeknd abruptly halted his concert at SoFi Stadium, reportedly losing his voice shortly after the show began. The California concert was the last U.S. date on the singer’s After Hours Til Dawn World Tour, which has been rolling through stadiums this summer, with two shows remaining in Canada in September, assuming the singer can go forward.

According to reports, the singer was in the middle of the song “Can’t Feel My Face” when he walked off the stage, the lights in the stadium coming up soon after. He returned to the stage to apologize for having to end the show, and promising the audience would be refunded. “I’m going to make sure everyone is good, you’ll get your money back,” he told the crowd. “But I’ll do a show real soon for you guys.”

.@theweeknd just canceled his la show like 2 songs in from the stage at sofi stadium pic.twitter.com/0auaraL6tW — David Viramontes (@davidviramontes) September 4, 2022

Many fans expressed dismay at the abrupt cancellation, complaining that they were already out hundreds or thousands of dollars in travel arrangements regardless of whether or not the show would be rescheduled or refunded. The show was the second to be wiped out on short notice on the tour, after power issues caused a show in the singer’s hometown of Toronto to be called off just before it started earlier this summer. The tour had also been subject to massive issues before it got underway, with its original opening act Doja Cat dropping out due to vocal issues of her own in late June.

The entire tour had actually been in replacement of the tour The Weeknd had plotted way back in 2020, which had been postponed repeatedly due to the pandemic, only to be scrapped entirely and replaced by the stadium dates this summer.

The next shows on The Weeknd After Hours Til’ Dawn tour takes place in Toronto on September 22 and 23, the final stops on the U.S./Canada leg. Plans for global dates have not yet been announced.

