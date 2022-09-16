NASCAR Plots 75th Anniversary National Series Schedules

LATEST
NASCAR announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which will encompass the motor racing organization’s 75th Anniversary. The events kick off with the second Clash at the Coliseum on February 5th, and run through the playoffs beginning in September and Championship on November 5.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

Highlights on the calendar include the opening “clash” as well as the Daytona 500, also in February. There will also be an all-new Chicago Street Race, taking place in the windy city on July 1-2. NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 26) before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Mar. 5) and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, Mar. 12). As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 21) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway — the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 3), with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The full 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series are included below. Events remain in full swing for the current season of NASCAR, with races this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee and many more in the lead-up to the championship races at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona in early November.

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / Track
Sunday, February 5Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
Thursday, February 16Duel at Daytona
Sunday, February 19DAYTONA 500
Sunday, February 26Auto Club
Sunday, March 5Las Vegas
Sunday, March 12Phoenix
Sunday, March 19Atlanta
Sunday, March 26COTA
Sunday, April 2Richmond
Sunday, April 9Bristol Dirt
Sunday, April 16Martinsville
Sunday, April 23Talladega
Sunday, April 30Dover
Sunday, May 7Kansas
Sunday, May 14Darlington
Sunday, May 21North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
Sunday, May 28Charlotte
Sunday, June 4World Wide Technology Raceway
Sunday, June 11Sonoma
Sunday, June 25Nashville Superspeedway
Sunday, July 2Chicago Street Race
Sunday, July 9Atlanta
Sunday, July 16New Hampshire
Sunday, July 23Pocono
Sunday, July 30Richmond
Sunday, August 6Michigan
Sunday, August 13Indianapolis Road Course
Sunday, August 20Watkins Glen
Saturday, August 26Daytona
Sunday, September 3Darlington*
Sunday, September 10Kansas*
Saturday, September 16Bristol*
Sunday, September 24Texas*
Sunday, October 1Talladega*
Sunday, October 8Charlotte Roval*
Sunday, October 15Las Vegas*
Sunday, October 22Homestead-Miami*
Sunday, October 29Martinsville*
Sunday, November 5Phoenix (Championship)*

2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / Track
Saturday, February 18Daytona
Saturday, February 25Auto Club
Saturday, March 4Las Vegas
Saturday, March 11Phoenix
Saturday, March 18Atlanta
Saturday, March 25COTA
Saturday, April 1Richmond
Saturday, April 15Martinsville
Saturday, April 22Talladega
Saturday, April 29Dover
Saturday, May 13Darlington
Saturday, May 27Charlotte
Saturday, June 3Portland
Saturday, June 10Sonoma
Saturday, June 24Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 1Chicago Street Race
Saturday, July 8Atlanta
Saturday, July 15New Hampshire
Saturday, July 22Pocono
Saturday, July 29Road America
Saturday, August 5Michigan
Saturday, August 12Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 19Watkins Glen
Friday, August 25Daytona
Saturday, September 2Darlington
Saturday, September 9Kansas
Friday, September 15Bristol*
Saturday, September 23Texas*
Saturday, October 7Charlotte Roval*
Saturday, October 14Las Vegas*
Saturday, October 21Homestead-Miami*
Saturday, October 28Martinsville*
Saturday, November 4Phoenix (Championship)*

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

DateRace / Track
Friday, February 17Daytona
Friday, March 3Las Vegas
Saturday, March 18Atlanta
Saturday, March 25COTA
Saturday, April 1Texas
Saturday, April 8Bristol Dirt
Friday, April 14Martinsville
Saturday, May 6Kansas
Friday, May 12Darlington
Saturday, May 20North Wilkesboro
Friday, May 26Charlotte
Saturday, June 3World Wide Technology Raceway
Friday, June 23Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 8Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 22Pocono
Saturday, July 29Richmond
Friday, August 11Lucas Oil IRP*
Sunday, August 27Milwaukee*
Friday, September 8Kansas*
Thursday, September 14Bristol*
Saturday, September 30Talladega*
Saturday, October 21Homestead-Miami*
Friday, November 3Phoenix (Championship)*

