NASCAR Plots 75th Anniversary National Series Schedules
MotorsportsNASCARSports September 16, 2022 Dave Clark 0
NASCAR announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which will encompass the motor racing organization’s 75th Anniversary. The events kick off with the second Clash at the Coliseum on February 5th, and run through the playoffs beginning in September and Championship on November 5.
“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”
Highlights on the calendar include the opening “clash” as well as the Daytona 500, also in February. There will also be an all-new Chicago Street Race, taking place in the windy city on July 1-2. NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 26) before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Mar. 5) and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, Mar. 12). As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 21) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway — the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 3), with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.
The full 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series are included below. Events remain in full swing for the current season of NASCAR, with races this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee and many more in the lead-up to the championship races at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona in early November.
NASCAR Schedule
2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Sunday, February 5
|Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
|Thursday, February 16
|Duel at Daytona
|Sunday, February 19
|DAYTONA 500
|Sunday, February 26
|Auto Club
|Sunday, March 5
|Las Vegas
|Sunday, March 12
|Phoenix
|Sunday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Sunday, March 26
|COTA
|Sunday, April 2
|Richmond
|Sunday, April 9
|Bristol Dirt
|Sunday, April 16
|Martinsville
|Sunday, April 23
|Talladega
|Sunday, April 30
|Dover
|Sunday, May 7
|Kansas
|Sunday, May 14
|Darlington
|Sunday, May 21
|North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race)
|Sunday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Sunday, June 4
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, June 11
|Sonoma
|Sunday, June 25
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Sunday, July 2
|Chicago Street Race
|Sunday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Sunday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|Sunday, July 23
|Pocono
|Sunday, July 30
|Richmond
|Sunday, August 6
|Michigan
|Sunday, August 13
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Sunday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|Saturday, August 26
|Daytona
|Sunday, September 3
|Darlington*
|Sunday, September 10
|Kansas*
|Saturday, September 16
|Bristol*
|Sunday, September 24
|Texas*
|Sunday, October 1
|Talladega*
|Sunday, October 8
|Charlotte Roval*
|Sunday, October 15
|Las Vegas*
|Sunday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami*
|Sunday, October 29
|Martinsville*
|Sunday, November 5
|Phoenix (Championship)*
2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Saturday, February 18
|Daytona
|Saturday, February 25
|Auto Club
|Saturday, March 4
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 11
|Phoenix
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Richmond
|Saturday, April 15
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 22
|Talladega
|Saturday, April 29
|Dover
|Saturday, May 13
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 27
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|Portland
|Saturday, June 10
|Sonoma
|Saturday, June 24
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 1
|Chicago Street Race
|Saturday, July 8
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 15
|New Hampshire
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Road America
|Saturday, August 5
|Michigan
|Saturday, August 12
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Saturday, August 19
|Watkins Glen
|Friday, August 25
|Daytona
|Saturday, September 2
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 9
|Kansas
|Friday, September 15
|Bristol*
|Saturday, September 23
|Texas*
|Saturday, October 7
|Charlotte Roval*
|Saturday, October 14
|Las Vegas*
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami*
|Saturday, October 28
|Martinsville*
|Saturday, November 4
|Phoenix (Championship)*
2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Friday, February 17
|Daytona
|Friday, March 3
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 18
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 25
|COTA
|Saturday, April 1
|Texas
|Saturday, April 8
|Bristol Dirt
|Friday, April 14
|Martinsville
|Saturday, May 6
|Kansas
|Friday, May 12
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 20
|North Wilkesboro
|Friday, May 26
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 3
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Friday, June 23
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 8
|Mid-Ohio
|Saturday, July 22
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 29
|Richmond
|Friday, August 11
|Lucas Oil IRP*
|Sunday, August 27
|Milwaukee*
|Friday, September 8
|Kansas*
|Thursday, September 14
|Bristol*
|Saturday, September 30
|Talladega*
|Saturday, October 21
|Homestead-Miami*
|Friday, November 3
|Phoenix (Championship)*
Last Updated on September 16, 2022 by Dave Clark
