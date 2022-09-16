NASCAR Plots 75th Anniversary National Series Schedules

NASCAR announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which will encompass the motor racing...

NASCAR announced the 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, which will encompass the motor racing organization’s 75th Anniversary. The events kick off with the second Clash at the Coliseum on February 5th, and run through the playoffs beginning in September and Championship on November 5.

“As we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary season, we are committed to delivering a schedule that acknowledges the deep history and tradition of our sport while establishing a bold future that brings the best racing in the world to new markets and new fans,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR Senior Vice President of Racing Development and Strategy. “The 2023 schedules are a product of continued collaboration across our industry and partners. We are incredibly proud of what our sport will have to offer fans next season, and excited to celebrate this milestone season with the most diverse compilation of tracks in motorsports.”

Highlights on the calendar include the opening “clash” as well as the Daytona 500, also in February. There will also be an all-new Chicago Street Race, taking place in the windy city on July 1-2. NASCAR will head west for the final race on the two-mile version of Auto Club Speedway (Sunday, Feb. 26) before visiting Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sunday, Mar. 5) and Phoenix Raceway (Sunday, Mar. 12). As previously announced, NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race (Sunday, May 21) will be hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway — the first time the track will welcome the Cup Series since 1996. The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs will once again begin at Darlington Raceway (Sunday, Sept. 3), with the NASCAR Championship Race set for Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 5.

The full 2023 schedules for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series are included below. Events remain in full swing for the current season of NASCAR, with races this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee and many more in the lead-up to the championship races at Phoenix Raceway in Arizona in early November.

NASCAR Ticket Links

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at EventTicketsCenter

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

NASCAR Schedule

2023 NASCAR CUP SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Sunday, February 5 Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum) Thursday, February 16 Duel at Daytona Sunday, February 19 DAYTONA 500 Sunday, February 26 Auto Club Sunday, March 5 Las Vegas Sunday, March 12 Phoenix Sunday, March 19 Atlanta Sunday, March 26 COTA Sunday, April 2 Richmond Sunday, April 9 Bristol Dirt Sunday, April 16 Martinsville Sunday, April 23 Talladega Sunday, April 30 Dover Sunday, May 7 Kansas Sunday, May 14 Darlington Sunday, May 21 North Wilkesboro (All-Star Race) Sunday, May 28 Charlotte Sunday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Sunday, June 11 Sonoma Sunday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Sunday, July 2 Chicago Street Race Sunday, July 9 Atlanta Sunday, July 16 New Hampshire Sunday, July 23 Pocono Sunday, July 30 Richmond Sunday, August 6 Michigan Sunday, August 13 Indianapolis Road Course Sunday, August 20 Watkins Glen Saturday, August 26 Daytona Sunday, September 3 Darlington* Sunday, September 10 Kansas* Saturday, September 16 Bristol* Sunday, September 24 Texas* Sunday, October 1 Talladega* Sunday, October 8 Charlotte Roval* Sunday, October 15 Las Vegas* Sunday, October 22 Homestead-Miami* Sunday, October 29 Martinsville* Sunday, November 5 Phoenix (Championship)*

2023 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 18 Daytona Saturday, February 25 Auto Club Saturday, March 4 Las Vegas Saturday, March 11 Phoenix Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Richmond Saturday, April 15 Martinsville Saturday, April 22 Talladega Saturday, April 29 Dover Saturday, May 13 Darlington Saturday, May 27 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 Portland Saturday, June 10 Sonoma Saturday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 1 Chicago Street Race Saturday, July 8 Atlanta Saturday, July 15 New Hampshire Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Road America Saturday, August 5 Michigan Saturday, August 12 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 19 Watkins Glen Friday, August 25 Daytona Saturday, September 2 Darlington Saturday, September 9 Kansas Friday, September 15 Bristol* Saturday, September 23 Texas* Saturday, October 7 Charlotte Roval* Saturday, October 14 Las Vegas* Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami* Saturday, October 28 Martinsville* Saturday, November 4 Phoenix (Championship)*

2023 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Friday, February 17 Daytona Friday, March 3 Las Vegas Saturday, March 18 Atlanta Saturday, March 25 COTA Saturday, April 1 Texas Saturday, April 8 Bristol Dirt Friday, April 14 Martinsville Saturday, May 6 Kansas Friday, May 12 Darlington Saturday, May 20 North Wilkesboro Friday, May 26 Charlotte Saturday, June 3 World Wide Technology Raceway Friday, June 23 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 8 Mid-Ohio Saturday, July 22 Pocono Saturday, July 29 Richmond Friday, August 11 Lucas Oil IRP* Sunday, August 27 Milwaukee* Friday, September 8 Kansas* Thursday, September 14 Bristol* Saturday, September 30 Talladega* Saturday, October 21 Homestead-Miami* Friday, November 3 Phoenix (Championship)*

Last Updated on September 16, 2022 by Dave Clark