Yungblud Plots 2023 World Tour Dates On Heels of new Album

Fresh off the heels of of the release of his third studio album, Yungblud announced plans for 2023 world tour dates, including a 29-city North American run joined by The Regrettes. The 24-year-old just wrapped a mini-tour blitz in support of the self-titled album, which included performances at The Roxy, Whiskey a Go-Go and Viper Room in Los Angeles all in one night, as well as an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Tickets for Yungblud tour dates are on sale this week, available to the general public as of Friday morning, September 16.

Fall performances for the singer center around festival appearances, with stops at Riot Fest this weekend, followed by Louder Than Life, Firefly, Aftershock, Tecate Live Out and Austin City Limits in the next 30 days. He also performs three shows in Mexico in October before performing shows in Europe and the UK in October and November and again in February and March. North American tour dates begin with an April 28 show at Seattle’s Paramount Theatre and run through a July 25 stop at Kansas City’s Uptown Theater. In between, shows include stops at Brooklyn Bowl (Las Vegas), 713 Music Hall (Houston), Coca Cola Roxy (Atlanta), HISTORY (Toronto), and Stone Pony Summer Stage (Asbury Park, NJ).

The full North American schedule is included below.

Yungblud Tour Dates

2022 FESTIVAL DATES

09/17 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL

09/22 – Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY

09/24 – Firefly Festival – Dover Heights, DE

10/08 – Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA

10/15 – Tecate Live Out – Monterrey, MX

10/16 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX

2022 MEXICO DATES

10/10 – Pabellón Oeste – Mexico City, MX

10/12 – Guanamor Teatro Estudio – Guadalajara, MX

10/13 – La Glotonería – Querétaro, MX

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/28 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

04/29 – PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC

05/02 – Revolution Center – Garden City, ID

05/04 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

05/ 07 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

05/11 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX

05/12 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

05/13 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

05/16 – FPL Solar Amphitheater – Miami, FL

05/17 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL

05/19 – Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

05/20 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

05/21 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD

05/23 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

05/24 – The Dome @ Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT

05/26 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

05/28 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

07/07 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI

07/08 – TCU Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN

07/11 – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH

07/12 – Stage AE Outdoors – Pittsburgh, PA

07/14 – Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

07/15 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

07/16 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

07/19 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

07/21 – Saint Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO

07/22 – The Armory –Minneapolis, MN

07/24 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

07/25 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

