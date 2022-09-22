With Aaron Judge Nearing Record, Yankees Ticket Prices Spike

Aaron Judge is just two home runs away from setting an all-time single-season home run record in the American League, and prices to see...

Aaron Judge is just two home runs away from setting an all-time single-season home run record in the American League, and prices to see the slugger do it are sky-high. His record chase, and a home series against the rival Boston Red Sox, are putting a high premium on tickets, particularly in the left field stands where any history-making souvenir off the bat of the 30-year-old would be most likely to land. Tickets in the Field Outfield section are listed for as much as $1,360 per seat for Saturday’s contest, with Friday-Sunday “get-in” prices for that part of the ballpark listed for no less than $371 as of Thursday afternoon.

Judge launched No. 60 on the year on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, tying legend Babe Ruth’s 1927 total, which was the AL and Major League record until fellow Bronx Bomber Roger Maris launched No. 61 in 1961. That record would stand as the Major League high for nearly 40 years, before Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds all put up 62-plus home run seasons between 1998 and 2001. While many consider those records tainted by the subsequent revelations regarding rampant performance enhancing substance abuse, Bonds’ 73 home runs in 2001 remains the single-season record across the majors, but all three of those players were National Leaguers, making Judge’s pursuit of a fellow Yankee good for a record in its own right.

New York, which is currently 6.5 games up in the American League East standings, hosts the Red Sox for a four game set at Yankee Stadium beginning on Thursday. According to ticket resale marketplace Ticket Club, prices for those games are up substantially over the season averages for the Bronx, with the potential for seeing history adding to the draw.

Thursday’s opener has the least steep asking price as of this afternoon, with a “get-in” to the ballpark available at just $20 (for a standing-room ticket). Median prices on the day are $110, with seats in the Field Outfield sections in right going for a range of $155-500 per ticket in fair territory sections 132-136. Those prices are for members of the Ticket Club, which offers a wholesale pricing model for its members (and Ticket Club readers can grab a free one-year membership here).

The ticket asking prices are no doubt impacted by the potential windfall catching a baseball off Judge’s bat could bring. One collector has already offered a total of $550,000 in rewards for the three most significant baseballs that Judge might hit between now and season’s end ($100,000 for No. 61, $200,000 for No. 62 and $250,000 for his final of the season as that will be the new “record” ball). The actual value of the record ball could be far greater, depending on whether or not it approaches or beats the Major League marks.

With that in mind, Field Outfield seats for the rest of the weekend are going for a price reflective of that potential lottery ticket aspect for the fans who catch any of Judge’s next few home runs, should he not suffer an inexplicable withering down the stretch. Friday night has Field Outfield seats ranging between $427 and $1,200 per location on Ticket Club, with Saturday night ranging from $371-$1,360 and Sunday at $445-1,020. Median prices for each game are also high, reflecting the interest of just being in the building for the potential history: $188 on Friday, up to $226 on Saturday, and then down to $154 on Sunday.

Following the four-game stretch against the Red Sox, New York will hit the road for three games in Toronto before returning home for a three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles in their last home stand of the regular season. Judge will get his last cracks at writing his name into the single-season record books with four games at Texas before the postseason kicks off.

