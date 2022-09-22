Michelle Obama Brings “The Light We Carry” Tour to Six Cities

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be hitting the road in the fall of 2022, announcing a book tour supporting her new work, The...

Former First Lady Michelle Obama will be hitting the road in the fall of 2022, announcing a book tour supporting her new work, The Light We Carry. The tour follows on the heels of her wildly popular Becoming tour, released in the wake of the eight years she spent in the White House with husband Barack Obama from 2008-2016.

“I am so excited to share that I will be heading across the country soon to talk with you all about my new book, The Light We Carry. I’m looking forward to making some new connections—and of course, seeing some familiar faces from the last tour,” said Mrs. Obama.

“This book means so much to me—it’s a collection of perspectives and practices I’ve used to keep me afloat amid uncertainty. On this tour, I’ll be sharing some personal stories and lessons that have helped me along my path, and I can’t wait to tell you more.”

The tour will bring Mrs. Obama to six cities between November 15 and December 14. First, she visits the Warner Theatre in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, November 15, followed by a stop at The Met in Philadelphia on Friday, November 18. Following the Thanksgiving holiday, Mrs. Obama will head to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Saturday, December 3, then heading on to the Chicago Theatre in her hometown Monday, December 5. She’ll then head west with stops at San Francisco’s Masonic on Saturday, December 10 and then the YouTube Theater on Tuesday, December 14 to close the run out unless additional dates are added.

Mrs. Obama plans to donate a “select number of community member tickets” for each market, though specifics have not been detailed. On the Becoming tour, ten percent of the tickets went to select community organizations in each city she visited. For most who hope to see her, they’ll have to hope that Ticketmaster deems them worthy, as the sales for her tour dates will be done through the Verified Fan system, which requires pre-registration and approval by the Live Nation-owned ticketing giant for the right to purchase tickets. Verified Fan registration is open through Monday, September 26, with those who receive codes through that presale eligible to try to purchase tickets out of that allotment on Wednesday, September 28. Tickets will be available for the general public beginning Friday, September 30.

Last Updated on September 22, 2022 by Dave Clark