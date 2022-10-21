Beck Drops Out of Arcade Fire Tour Amid Butler Accusations

Beck became the second performer to withdraw as the opening act of Arcade Fire’s We tour. After playing the group’s European leg, Beck decided...

Beck became the second performer to withdraw as the opening act of Arcade Fire’s We tour. After playing the group’s European leg, Beck decided to drop out of the band’s North American tour, which begins on October 27 in Washington, DC.

The withdrawal by the singer was confirmed by Live Nation, and in an email sent to ticket holders, Beck was told to “unfortunately no longer be able to join Arcade Fire on their upcoming North American tour. Taking his place will be Boukman Eksperyans,” a Grammy-nominated Haitian roots band.

Early September Canadian musician Leslie Feist who was performing as opening act for the band left the tour due to the sexual misconduct allegations against Arcade Fire’s front man Win Butler featured in an article on Pitchfork.

“To stay on tour would symbolize I was either defending or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler and to leave would imply I was the judge and jury,” Feist wrote in her post back then. “It can be a lonely road to make sense of ill treatment. I can’t solve that by quitting, and I can’t solve it by staying. But I can’t continue,” she concluded.

In response, Arcade Fire said in a statement, “We are very sorry to see Leslie go home but completely understand and respect her decision.”

The article dated to late August featured claims and interviews by four people “who made allegations of sexual interactions with Butler that they came to feel were inappropriate given the gaps in age, power dynamics, and context in which they occurred.”

In his statement to Pitchfork, Butler acknowledged having sexual interactions with each of the four people, but maintained that they were consensual, and not initiated by him. “I fucked up, and while not an excuse, I will continue to look forward and heal what can be healed, and learn from past experiences. I can do better and I will do better,” he wrote.

Neither Beck nor Live Nation made an explanation regarding the reason for the artist’s dropping out of the tour.

Arcade Fire’s North American Tour starts from The Anthem, Washington, DC, on October 27 and includes some stops in Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and more, then wraps in Canada on December 3 after visiting Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal.

