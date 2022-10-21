Billie Eilish Adds Two December “Hometown Encore” Concerts
Billie Eilish is returning to the stage in Los Angeles, announcing a pair of shows at the Kia Forum for December 15 and 16 with tickets on sale beginning next week. The singer recently wrapped up the international legs of her Happier Than Ever tour, which took the singer across North America, Europe, Asia, and most recently Australia and New Zealand.
Happier Than Ever, The Hometown Encore
December 15 & 16 at the Kia Forum
Sign up for Verified Fan to get early access to tickets on Tuesday, October 25 at 10am PT. Public on-sale begins Wednesday, October 26 at 10am PT.https://t.co/9RNliA58kB pic.twitter.com/ItUHtPxke0
— billie eilish (@billieeilish) October 18, 2022
Fans interested in purchasing tickets will have to first register for the Ticketmaster “Verified Fan” system to hopefully receive a chance to buy tickets after the registration demand is put in to the company’s dynamic pricing algorithm. Registration is open through Sunday, October 23 at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific). Those “verified” will get their first crack at tickets beginning on Tuesday, October 25, with any remaining tickets aside from those held-back for later sale available to the general public beginning on Wednesday, October 26.
Eilish’s Happier Than Ever World Tour saw U.S. dates running from February through early April, and headed to the EU and UK for June and the start of July. August saw the singer swing through south Asia before heading to New Zealand and Australia for its closing stretch in September. Tickets to shows in that last leg were also given as a prize for voter registration as part of a drive prior to next month’s U.S. mid-term elections in a partnership with Headcount. Thus far, no announcements have been made regarding whether or not there will be a similar program in place for these two L.A. shows.
Billie Eilish Tour Dates
December 15 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
December 16 – Los Angeles, CA | Kia Forum
March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina | Lollapalooza
March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile | Lollapalooza
March 23-26 – Bogota, Colombia | Festival Estero Picnic
March 24-26 – Sao Paulo, Brazil | Lollapalooza
