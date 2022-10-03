Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow Among iHeart Jingle Ball Tour Headliners

The annual star-studded run of iHeartMedia Jingle Ball tour dates has been announced, and each show packs a strong lineup of headliners, hitting 11...

The annual star-studded run of iHeartMedia Jingle Ball tour dates has been announced, and each show packs a strong lineup of headliners, hitting 11 cities in late 2022. Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow and many others are on the respective bills, with shows running between November 29 and December 18.

Kicking off on November 29th in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, the annual tour will make stops in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, DC, Atlanta and Tampa, before wrapping up in Fort Lauderdale/Miami on December 18th.

“Every year our iHeartRadio Jingle Ball lineup is one of the most anticipated announcements,” Tom Poleman, chief programming officer for iHeartMedia, said in a statement. “We’re particularly excited about who’s playing this year. This is the show that represents the best pop music of the year, all brought together on one stage. We look forward to celebrating the holiday season with music fans across the country.”

Who are you most excited to see at Jingle Ball!? ❤️🎄 #iHeartJingleBall https://t.co/kK2jbAhNBh — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) October 3, 2022

The New York concert on December 9 will be streamed live via the CW App and CWTV.com, as well as across the country on iHeartRadio stations and its app. The CW Network will broadcast the event nationwide on December 17th at 8 p.m. That show features Dua Lipa and Lizzo, as well as The Kid laroi, Backstreet Boys, Charlie Puth, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, and Jax.

Other performers planned for iHeartRadio Jingle ball 2022 tour dates include Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Nicky Youre, Pitbull, Bebe Rexha, Nacjkenirem Tate NcRaem Armani White, and Sam Smith. The full announced lineups for each stop are included below, though the December 16 lineup in Jacksonville has not yet been revealed.

Tickets for the Jingle Ball Tour 2022 are on sale this week, available to the general public beginning Friday, October 7 at noon local time for each venue. There will be an opening presale for each stop for Capital One cardholders beginning Tuesday, October 4, with other presales likely throughout the week for venue and promoter groups.

iHeart Radio Jingle Ball 2022 Tour Dates (and Lineups)

November 29th at 7:30pm CT: Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX – iHeartRadio 106.1 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Dickies Arena

Lineup: Jack Harlow, Black Eyed Peas, Khalid, Lauv, Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi, Lauren Spencer-Smith, Jax and Nicky Youre

December 2nd at 7:30pm PT: Los Angeles, CA – iHeartRadio 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at The KIA Forum

Lineup: Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Bebe Rexha, Lewis Capaldi, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre

December 5th at 7pm CT: Chicago, IL – iHeartRadio 103.5 KISS FM’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Allstate Arena

Lineup: Jack Harlow, Pitbull, Khalid, Macklemore, Lauv, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre.

December 6th at 7:30pm ET: Detroit, MI – iHeartRadio Channel 95.5’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Little Caesars Arena

Lineup: The Kid LAROI, AJR, Backstreet Boys, Khalid, Macklemore, Tate McRae, Ava Max, Nicky Youre, Jax and Armani White.

December 9th at 7 p.m. ET: New York, NY – iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Madison Square Garden

Lineup: Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron and Jax.

December 11th at 6pm ET: Boston, MA – iHeartRadio KISS 108’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at TD Garden

Lineup: Jack Harlow, Backstreet Boys, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Lauv, Tate McRae, Dove Cameron, Jax and Nicky Youre

December 12th at 7:30pm ET: Philadelphia, PA – iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Wells Fargo Center

Lineup: Sam Smith, Charlie Puth, AJR, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Jax and Nicky Youre

December 13th at 7:30pm ET: Washington, D.C. – iHeartRadio Hot 99.5’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Capital One Arena

Lineup: Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max, Nicky Youre and Jax

December 15th at 7:30pm ET: Atlanta, GA – iHeartRadio Power 96.1’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at State Farm Arena

Lineup: Sam Smith, Pitbull, AJR, Macklemore, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lauv, Ava Max and Nicky Youre

December 16th at 7pm ET: Tampa, FL – iHeartRadio 93.3 FLZ’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at Amalie Arena

Lineup to be announced at a later date.

December 18th at 7pm ET: Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, FL – iHeartRadio Y100’s Jingle Ball 2022 Presented by Capital One at FLA Live Arena, Ft. Lauderdale

Lineup: Charlie Puth, Anitta, Backstreet Boys, Tate McRae, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith and Jax.

Last Updated on October 3, 2022 by Dave Clark