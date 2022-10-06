Feid Announces U.S. Trip Tour Dates Launching Oct. 13

Colombian artist Feid, aka FERXXO announced a 15-city headlining run, U.S. Trip, his first major tour in the country fresh off the heels of...

Colombian artist Feid, aka FERXXO announced a 15-city headlining run, U.S. Trip, his first major tour in the country fresh off the heels of the new album Feliz Cumpleaños Ferxxo Te Pirateamos El Álbum.

Feid’s U.S. Trip tour dates launch just a week from now, beginning with a stop at the Buckhead Theatre in Atlanta and concluding on November 25 at The Belasco in Los Angeles. Stops in between include New York’s Irving Plazan, Philadelphia’s Theatre of Living Arts, San Antonio’s Aztec Theater, and House of Blues venues in Orlando, Chicago, Dallas, Houston, San Diego, and Las Vegas.

Y ahora un poema 🥲💚 pic.twitter.com/UpHa6t7ENu — ferxxo (@ferxxo4) October 3, 2022

Tickets went on sale for Feid this week, opened to the general public on Wednesday, October 5 after a presale period. According to Live Nation, the tour saw a rapid sellout, meaning that ticket resale marketplaces are the only option for seeing Feid this fall (though the reality is likely that there are remaining held-back tickets that will be dripped out over the coming weeks, if not resold directly through secondary marketplaces by event organizers.

“The velocity in which Feid’s first-ever U.S. headline show dates sold out is a testament to the stardom he possesses and his powerful connectivity with fans,” said Hans Schafer, SVP of Global Touring. “We feel proud to be his partner and a part of this big moment.”

Links to ticket marketplaces and the full tour schedule are included below:

Feid U.S. Trip Tour Dates

Thu Oct 13 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Sun Oct 16 – Charlotte, NC – Fillmore

Wed Oct 20 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

Tue Oct 25 – Washington, DC – Howard Theatre

Wed Oct 26 – New York City, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Oct 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts

Sun Oct 30 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Tue Nov 01 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

Tue Nov 08 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

Thu Nov 10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

Sun Nov 13 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

Mon Nov 14 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

Sun Nov 20 – San Francisco, CA – Fillmore

Fri Nov 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

