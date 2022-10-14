Green Day, Blink 182 Headline 2023’s When We Were Young Fest

Green Day and Blink 182 have been announced as the top-billed acts for the 2023 edition of the When We Were Young Festival in...

Green Day and Blink 182 have been announced as the top-billed acts for the 2023 edition of the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, announced this week. The festival, which will see its first-ever edition later this month, saw a near-immediate sellout when its first date was announced earlier this year, and is expected to once again be a hot ticket for its second set, scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds.

What’s our age again? When We Were Young, 2023. LFG 🖤 Register now for the presale that starts Friday, October 14th at 10 AM PT. $19.99 down payment plans available. #WWWY https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/wQCPKBdkjg — When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 11, 2022

Passes for When We Were Young 2023 are available beginning Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. PT through a presale for those who sign up at whenwewereyoungfestival.com. Tickets remaining will be available to the general public beginning Friday, October 14 at 2 p.m. PT. Pass prices start at $249.99 for general admission, plus fees. There are also price points for GA+, VIP, and cabana and hotel packages for the event.

Blink 182 will be returning to their original lineup for WWWY, as well as their recently-announced World Tour that stretches all the way into 2024. Other acts on the bill of the pop-punk nostalgia engine include 30 Seconds to Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, Rise Against, Sum 41, New Found Glory, and many more. A full list of the performers on the bill is below.

Paramore and My Chemical Romance are set to headline the 2022 edition of the festival, which was initially scheduled for a single day – October 22 – only to see massive demand that convinced event organizers Live Nation to add a second date, October 23 and then a third, October 29. Links to purchase passes for both the 2023 and 2024 When We Were Young festivals are available below:

When We Were Young Festival 2023 Performers

Green Day

blink-182

30 Seconds to Mars

The Offspring

Good Charlotte

5 Seconds of Summer

All Time Low

Pierce the Veil

Thrice

Rise Against

Something Corporate

Motion City Soundtrack

Gym Class Heroes

Yellowcard

Saves the Day

MxPx

The Academy Is…

Say Anything

Michelle Branch

Bowling for Soup

Less Than Jake

Finch

Sum 41

Movements

Waterparks

Relient K

Turnover

The Ataris

Goldfinger

Plain White T’s

Simple Plan

Beach Bunny

Joyce Manner

AJJ

Citizen

Tigers Jaw

The Veronicas

Lit

New Found Glory

The Front Bottoms

Zebrahead

The Wrecks

Set It Off

Fenix TX

Hot Mulligan

EKKSTACY

No Pressure

The Movielife

Games We Play

ean Dawson

Knuckle Puck

KennyHoopla

Magnolia Park

