Green Day, Blink 182 Headline 2023’s When We Were Young Fest
Green Day and Blink 182 have been announced as the top-billed acts for the 2023 edition of the When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, announced this week. The festival, which will see its first-ever edition later this month, saw a near-immediate sellout when its first date was announced earlier this year, and is expected to once again be a hot ticket for its second set, scheduled for Saturday, October 21, 2023 at the Las Vegas Fairgrounds.
What’s our age again? When We Were Young, 2023. LFG 🖤
Register now for the presale that starts Friday, October 14th at 10 AM PT. $19.99 down payment plans available. #WWWY https://t.co/KUp7CwEQEV pic.twitter.com/wQCPKBdkjg
— When We Were Young (@WWWYFest) October 11, 2022
Passes for When We Were Young 2023 are available beginning Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. PT through a presale for those who sign up at whenwewereyoungfestival.com. Tickets remaining will be available to the general public beginning Friday, October 14 at 2 p.m. PT. Pass prices start at $249.99 for general admission, plus fees. There are also price points for GA+, VIP, and cabana and hotel packages for the event.
Blink 182 will be returning to their original lineup for WWWY, as well as their recently-announced World Tour that stretches all the way into 2024. Other acts on the bill of the pop-punk nostalgia engine include 30 Seconds to Mars, The Offspring, Good Charlotte, 5 Seconds of Summer, Rise Against, Sum 41, New Found Glory, and many more. A full list of the performers on the bill is below.
Paramore and My Chemical Romance are set to headline the 2022 edition of the festival, which was initially scheduled for a single day – October 22 – only to see massive demand that convinced event organizers Live Nation to add a second date, October 23 and then a third, October 29. Links to purchase passes for both the 2023 and 2024 When We Were Young festivals are available below:
When We Were Young Festival 2023 Performers
Green Day
blink-182
30 Seconds to Mars
The Offspring
Good Charlotte
5 Seconds of Summer
All Time Low
Pierce the Veil
Thrice
Rise Against
Something Corporate
Motion City Soundtrack
Gym Class Heroes
Yellowcard
Saves the Day
MxPx
The Academy Is…
Say Anything
Michelle Branch
Bowling for Soup
Less Than Jake
Finch
Sum 41
Movements
Waterparks
Relient K
Turnover
The Ataris
Goldfinger
Plain White T’s
Simple Plan
Beach Bunny
Joyce Manner
AJJ
Citizen
Tigers Jaw
The Veronicas
Lit
New Found Glory
The Front Bottoms
Zebrahead
The Wrecks
Set It Off
Fenix TX
Hot Mulligan
Lit
EKKSTACY
No Pressure
The Movielife
Games We Play
ean Dawson
Knuckle Puck
KennyHoopla
Magnolia Park
