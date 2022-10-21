Joni Mitchell Joining Brandi Carlile for First Planned Show Since 2000

Audiences at Newport’s Folk Festival in August were stunned when Joni Mitchell joined Brandi Carlile on stage for her first public performance in years....

Audiences at Newport’s Folk Festival in August were stunned when Joni Mitchell joined Brandi Carlile on stage for her first public performance in years. Her next performance will give fans a little more advance notice. Mitchell, 78, will perform with Carlile again in 2023, this time at Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre on June 10. The show will be part of the “Echoes Through the Canyon” event, which will feature Carlile as the main performer on June 9 before she heads a backup band behind Mitchell on the 10th.

“After Newport, Joni said, ‘I want to do another show.’ She said, ‘I want to play again,’” Carlile told “Daily Show” host Trevor Noah in an appearance this week. “We got to thinking about it, and we decided on a venue. … It’s one of the most beautiful venues in the world.”

“So this is enormous. And she’s so excited because it’s close to Canada and some of her Canadian friends. … I can’t believe it’s happening, but it’s happening, and she is going to crush it.”

Joni Mitchell, one of the iconic singer-songwriters of the 1970s, had largely withdrawn from public performance in recent years. The Gorge concert will be the first for her where audiences have been able to actually buy tickets to see her perform since 2000.

According to membership-based ticket resale marketplace Ticket Club, tickets are already at a premium for the event, which isn’t officially on sale until next week. Zone listings (where a seller promises to deliver tickets in the section ordered but may not yet have them in-hand) start at a stunning $335 for lawns, with seated areas ranging from $515 to as high as $7,205. StubHub has listings starting at a slightly more manageable $168, but ranging as high as $8,044 after fees for center section seats close to the stage.

Tickets for the Joni Mitchell show on June 10 or the two-night affair are on sale next week, available to the general public for purchase beginning Friday, October 28. Presale opportunities begin earlier in the week, with one requiring fans sign up for a unique code through the seated system, and another Live Nation presale reportedly available on Thursday with the seasonally-appropriate password “pumpkin.”

Photo: Joni Mitchell, Wynona Judd and Brandi Carlile perform on stage at the Newport Folk Festival in August 2022. Photo by Ben Kaye

Last Updated on October 21, 2022 by Dave Clark