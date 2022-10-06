LIV Golf Tour Announces Sales partner for Remaining 2022 Events

LIV Golf, which has drawn headlines for its massive payouts to existing stars (and challenge to the PGA Tour status quo) has announced a...

LIV Golf, which has drawn headlines for its massive payouts to existing stars (and challenge to the PGA Tour status quo) has announced a partnership with ISBI 360’s Virtual Sales Network to help push tickets for its remaining 2022 events. The nascent series has struggled selling tickets in its initial launch, but appears to be in for the long haul with major financial backing, primarily sourced from the royal family of Saudi Arabia.

Only one of the LIV tournaments remaining on the year is in North America, the season-ending tournament running October 28-30 at Trump National Doral in Miami. This weekend finds the tour in Thailand, with another event October 14-16 at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The first season of the promotion has already seen five events take place.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with ISBI 360 to deploy their reps and sales methodology to get more tickets into our fans’ hands,” said Matt Goodman, President of Franchises for LIV Golf Enterprises. “We were impressed by what they’ve been able to do to sell other pro teams’ and properties’ tickets, and it’s a very good fit for us.”

“ISBI 360 is honored to be working with LIV Golf to maximize their event ticket sales and package offerings to golf fans everywhere,” said Doug Quinn, CEO of ISBI 360 LLC. “Our methodology was specifically created for sports and entertainment properties to move tickets virtually and to develop sales talent, and we’re excited to begin this long-term relationship.”

According to a release announcing the deal, ISBI 360’s sales network is built on a talent-development model that recruits and develops sales reps working from their homes in a 90-day cycle.

Golf Ticket Links

Golf tickets at SeatGeek

Golf tickets at StubHub

Golf tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership

Golf tickets at Ticketmaster

Golf tickets at TicketNetwork

Golf tickets at TicketSmarter

Golf tickets at Tickets.LIVGolf.com

Golf tickets at Vivid Seats

LIV Golf Schedule

October 7-9 – Bankok, Thailand | Stonehill

October 14-16 – Jeddah, Saudi Arabia | Royal Greens Golf & Country Club

October 28-30 – Miami, Florida | Trump National Doral Miami

Last Updated on October 6, 2022 by Dave Clark