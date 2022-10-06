Rage Against The Machine Cancel 2023 Tour Dates

The leg injury that caused Zach de la Rocha to perform from a chair for the last segment of the band’s 2022 North American...

The leg injury that caused Zach de la Rocha to perform from a chair for the last segment of the band’s 2022 North American tour dates has caused it to cancel its entire slate for 2023, the band announced this week. Rage informed fans that its 2023 dates were being called off entirely as the singer continues to recover from a torn achilles tendon, suffered on stage at a July concert in Chicago.

“Unfortunately it is a moment that requires a lot of work and healing,” de la Rocha wrote in a note announcing the tour’s cancelation. “I have a severe tear in my left Achilles tendon and only 8% of my tendon was left intact. And even that portion was severely compromised.”

“It’s not simply a question of begin able to perform again, but extends to basic functionality going forward,” de la Rocha added. That’s why I made the painful and difficult decision to cancel the remaining shows on our 2023 North American leg.”

The injury to de la Rocha’s leg had previously caused the band to wipe clean its 2022 touring slate following the wrap of its North American run, cancelling shows in the UK and Europe. But hopes had been high that he would be able to crack on with 2023 plans. Instead, those who hold tickets to those upcoming shows will now see them automatically refunded to their initial payment method.

Those who purchased tickets through secondary ticket marketplaces should contact their point of sale to determine their options for refund or credit good or future use.

The impacted North American dates have been on something of an odyssey, initially scheduled for the spring of 2020 before COVID-19 struck. They had been moved to 2021 and then pushed to 2022, only to see the lingering impact of the pandemic push the early dates back an additional year, while the summer 2022 dates went on as planned (until the injury wiped the non-North America portion out).

Rage Against The Machine 2023 Tour Dates – Now Cancelled

02/22 – Las Cruces, NM @ Pan American Center

02/24 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

02/26 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

02/28 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

03/03 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/05 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

03/07 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

03/09 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

03/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

03/13 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

03/15 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

03/17 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

03/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

03/22 – Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

03/28 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

03/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

04/01 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/02 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

