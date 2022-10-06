Billy Joel to headline British Summer Time Festival 2023

Hyde Park’s British Summer Time (BST) Festival will be headlined by Billy Joel in 2023, the year marking the event’s tenth anniversary. The “Piano...

Hyde Park’s British Summer Time (BST) Festival will be headlined by Billy Joel in 2023, the year marking the event’s tenth anniversary. The “Piano Man” performs on July 7, and the show will be his only performance in Europe throughout the year. Tickets go on general sale on October 6.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band are also on the line-up, and the rest of the guests are to be announced soon.

Billy Joel also added his next MSG show for January 13, joining upcoming concerts on November 23 and December 19 at the iconic arena that he has played monthly for years, aside from a necessary COVID-related pause. Aside from his New York shows, Joel has upcoming concerts in Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in November 11 before heading to the other side of the globe for two December shows in New Zealand and Australia.

The man of the hits that have continued for almost five decades, and having sold 160 million records over the past quarter century, Billy Joel makes another appearance for his fans with a concert film, Live At Yankee Stadium, which will be screened in cinemas on October 9. Capturing Grammy-winning artist’s performances on June 22 and 23, 1990 and shot live on 16mm film, the new release celebrates the musician’s 50 years in music, offering new content with his interviews and behind the scenes footage.

First held in 2013, BST Hyde Park has seen headliners such as Celine Dion, Bon Jovi, Barbra Streisand, Lionel Richie, Kylie Minogue, Black Sabbath, Neil Young, Arcade Fire, the Who, Blur, the Strokes, and more.

Sir Elton John performed at BST in 2022 summer, as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. The Rolling Stones, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam also took part, and Adele was on stage for two shows.

See the dates for all Billy Joel shows and ticket links below:

Billy Joel Upcoming Concerts

November 11 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 23 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

December 3 – Auckland, NZ | Eden Park

December 10 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Ground

December 19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

January 13, 2023 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

July 7, 2023 – UK, London | Hyde Park, British Summer Time (BST) Festival

