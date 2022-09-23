Billy Joel Adds January MSG Concert – No. 87 in Long “Residency”

Harry Styles just wrapped his long residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which means the building is no longer “Harry’s House” as he...

Harry Styles just wrapped his long residency at New York’s Madison Square Garden, which means the building is no longer “Harry’s House” as he moves on to the remaining stops on his multi-city residency run. Once again, it’s going to be Billy’s house – as Billy Joel announced his 87th residency performance at the New York City landmark.

Joel, 73, added his next MSG show for January 13, joining upcoming concerts in October, November, and December at the iconic arena that he has played monthly for years, aside from a necessary COVID-related pause. Tickets are already on sale for the concert, with presales having taken place throughout this week and available to the general public as of Friday morning. Joel reportedly earns more than $2 million per show and has said he will continue performing at Madison Square Garden each month until fans are no longer interested in buying tickets to see him.

Aside from his New York shows, Joel has upcoming concerts in Houston (Minute Maid Park) this weekend and Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) in November before heading to the other side of the globe for two December shows in New Zealand and Australia.

Styles, who recently wrapped his lengthy Harry’s House residency in New York (with shows remaining in Texas, Chicago and Los Angeles, including Harryween), saw a banner raised in the venue to celebrate his 15-show stint there. Joel’s residency has also been recognized with a hanging banner, as has Phish with its “Bakers Dozen” run of shows in the city.

Billy Joel Upcoming Concerts

September 23 – Houston, TX | Minute Maid Park

October 9 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

November 11 – Atlanta, GA | Mercedes-Benz Stadium

November 23 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

December 3 – Auckland, NZ | Eden Park

December 10 – Melbourne, AUS | Melbourne Cricket Ground

December 19 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

January 13, 2023 – New York, NY | Madison Square Garden

Last Updated on September 23, 2022 by Dave Clark