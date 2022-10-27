Mariah Carey Announces “Merry Christmas to All!” Holiday Shows

Mariah Carey has announced her latest Christmas revue, Merry Christmas To All!, which is going to run only two dates on December 11 and...

Mariah Carey has announced her latest Christmas revue, Merry Christmas To All!, which is going to run only two dates on December 11 and 13, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, and at Madison Square Garden in New York, respectively. Presented by Live Nation, both performances celebrate her repertoire of classic holiday songs.

The Merry Christmas To All! shows will mark the only Christmas concerts from Mariah Carey this holiday season. Tickets go on general sale October 28, and the fans may prefer to purchase a copy of Mariah’s illustrated holiday fairytale, The Christmas Princess, which is set to release on November 1 as well as an exclusive t-shirt during ticket checkout.

Although the five-octave vocal’s famous All I Want for Christmas Is You track dates back to 1994, in 2019, 25 years after its original release, it topped the US Billboard Hot 100 for the first time and broke the record of having the longest trip to number one. It is estimated to be sold over 16 million copies worldwide as well as being regarded as the best-selling holiday song by a female artist, and one of the best-selling physical singles in music history.

Being one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with sales of over 220 million records worldwide, the singer-songwriter has written 19 number-one hits throughout her career from “Fantasy,” “Always Be My Baby,” “Vision of Love,” to “Emotions,” “Honey,” and more. She holds the record for the most Billboard Hot 100 number-one singles by a solo artist, a female songwriter, and a female producer.

Mariah Carey Tickets

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at Scorebig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at TickPick

Tickets at TicketSmarter