Phillies-Astros World Series Tickets Selling at a High Premium

World Series tickets are a hot commodity as the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are set to duel for the MLB crown beginning this week. Ticket prices for World Series games in Philadelphia are particularly coveted, with “get-in” prices well over $1,000 each for all three contests at Citizen’s Bank Ballpark.

Prices for every game are averaging well over $1,000 per ticket in the World Series, but with Houston hosting fall classic contests for the fourth time in the last six seasons and Philadelphia in the final series of the season for the first time since 2009, the excitement (and price) differential is clear. This is even despite the fact that Philadelphia’s three home games are being played on weeknights (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week), while Houston’s Minute Made Park will host its four games all on Friday or Saturday evenings (assuming seven games are played).

“Philadelphia fans are clearly riding high off of their team’s success, which has them playing for a World Series title for the first time in more than a decade,” says Sean Burns, a spokesperson for membership-based ticket resale marketplace Ticket Club. “The pent-up demand is causing a far-higher premium for games in Philadelphia compared to Houston, where the team has made a habit of playing these high-stakes games in late October for the last several years.”

According to Ticket Club, tickets to Friday’s series-opening contest at Minute Maid Park start at $673 for a standing-room pass while a seat in the upper level can be had for $755 as of Wednesday afternoon. (Ticket Club does not charge members a service fee, so those prices are the full price). Seats in the lower level “field box” area are listed at no less than $1,095. Those prices are certainly high – with teams charging higher and higher face values for all events, this is inevitably reflected on the secondary market – but nothing compared to Philadelphia. Game three at Citizen’s Bank Park (on Halloween night, no less) has a “get-in” price of $835, with lower level seats starting at $1,258 and premium “field box” seats in the lower level near home plate starting at just under $5,000.

“I don’t want to say it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Danica Jordan, a 33-year-old Philadelphia resident who says she used savings to buy a $309 standing-room ticket to an NLCS game, told the Inquirer. “It’s a rare-enough thing that I’m willing to go all in on this.”

For those who don’t want to lay out that kind of dough for some baseball games, the contests will all be airing on FOX, with Joe Davis and John Smoltz on the broadcast, joined by sideline reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

World Series 2022 Schedule

All games are scheduled for an 8:03 p.m. start time

Friday, October 28 – Phillies at Astros | Minute Maid Park, Houston

Saturday, October 29 – Phillies at Astros | Minute Maid Park, Houston

Monday, October 31 – Astros at Phillies | Citizen’s Bank Park, Philadelphia

Tuesday, November 1 – Astros at Phillies | Citizen’s Bank Park, Philadelphia

Wednesday, November 2 – Astros at Phillies | Citizen’s Bank Park, Philadelphia (if necessary)

Friday, November 4 – Phillies at Astros | Minute Maid Park, Houston (if necessary)

Saturday, November 5 – Phillies at Astros | Minute Maid Park, Houston (if necessary)

