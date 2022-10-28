YG Announces Red Cup Tour Dates Launching January 2023

Hot on the heels of his latest album, I Got Issues, YG announcd plans for The Red Cup Tour 2023, which will feature a...

Hot on the heels of his latest album, I Got Issues, YG announcd plans for The Red Cup Tour 2023, which will feature a slew of special guests across its 17 performances.

The Red Cup Tour will feature appearances from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn as it winds its way through January and February of 2023. Tickets are on sale now, having gone on presale earlier this week and opened to general sale beginning on Friday, October 28.

YG and The Red Cup Tour kick off with a show on Friday, January 20 at Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium and wrap up just over a month later at Honolulu, Hawaii’s Neal S. Blaisdell Center on February 23. In between, stops include WAMU Theater (Seattle, WA), Oakland Arena (Oakland, CA), Kia Forum (Los Angeles, CA), The Armory (Minneapolis, MN), and MGM Music Hall (Boston, MA). Full dates and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

THE RED CUP TOUR 2023 DATES:

Fri Jan 20 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium^

Sun Jan 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Great Saltair^

Tue Jan 24 – Garden City, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center^

Thu Jan 26 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater^

Sat Jan 28 – Vancouver, BC – PNE FORUM^

Sun Jan 29 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds^

Tue Jan 31 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center^

Wed Feb 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena!

Thu Feb 02 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum!

Sat Feb 04 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena!

Mon Feb 06 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre^

Wed Feb 15 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory^

Fri Feb 17 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit^

Sat Feb 18 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY^

Sun Feb 19 – Queens, NY – The Knockdown Center^

Mon Feb 20 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Thu Feb 23 – Honolulu, HI – Neal S. Blaisdell Center^

^With support from OhGeesy, Kalan.frfr, Day Sulan, and D3szn

! With support from OhGeesy, Day Sulan, and D3szn

