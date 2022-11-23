Foreigner Announces North American Farewell Tour

The legendary classic rock band with a history of almost five decades has announced the schedule of their last tour. Foreigner’s “The Historic Farewell...

The legendary classic rock band with a history of almost five decades has announced the schedule of their last tour. Foreigner’s “The Historic Farewell Tour” is set to kick off on July 6, 2023 in Alpharetta, GA., with 32 dates across North America. The band will be accompanied by another hit-maker of the 80s, Loverboy, throughout the first leg of the US tour. Tickets which went on sale November 18 can be bought via the links below.

Established in 1976, Foreigner has released nine studio albums that included popular tracks which are still in memories such as “I Want to Know What Love Is”, “Urgent”, “Feels Like the First Time”, “Double Vision”, “Hot Blooded”, “Cold As Ice”, and more to count. Streams of their hit songs approach 15 million per week in digital times while their tours are sold-out and album sales now exceed 80 million.

“Many years ago, I wrote a song called ‘Feels Like The First Time’ and today we are launching one last worldwide tour. We will be presenting a show that I know will have the same enthusiasm as our very first appearances,” said leader and founder of the band, Mick Jones.

“The tour will start this summer in America and we hope to get to every place that we have played over the last several years. While I’m sure our fans will have mixed feelings about the end of the road for the band, I know our shows are going to delight audiences everywhere.”

Starting from Alpharetta, GA on July 6, “The Historic Farewell Tour” will visit Tampa, Kansas City, Cleveland, Mansfield, Phoenix, Detroit, and more cities until closing at PNC Bank Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ on September 3. There may be new stops on the way through the end of 2024. Fans can visit livenation.com for updates on tour dates and news.

Except for the founder, and the last remaining original member of Foreigner, Mick Jones, the band members have changed throughout the years, and now it consists of lead singer Kelly Hansen, bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Maldonado besides guitarist and songwriter Jones.

Loverboy’s guitarist Paul Dean recalled their touring with Foreigner in 1982. “We played to massive stadiums – New Orleans, Kansas City, Day On the Green in Oakland, JFK in Philly – and we’re back together again, 41 years later. It’s going to be the Tour of Summer ’23!” he added.

Formed in 1979, Loverboy has released nine studio albums that cover favorite hits from “Get Lucky”, “Lovin’ Every Minute of It”, “Hot Girls in Love” to “The Kid is Hot Tonite”, “Notorious”, and more. The band still features the original line-up of vocalist Mike Reno, guitarist Paul Dean, drummer Matt Frenette and keyboardist Doug Johnson with bassist Ken “Spider” Sinnaeve replacing the late Scott Smith.

Foreigner continues its long-term collaboration with the GRAMMY Museum Foundation to select local choirs at each city to perform with the band for “I Want to Know What Love Is” song. For information please check foreignerchoirs.com.

Foreigner Tour Dates

Thu July 6 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat July 8 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Sun July 9 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue July 11 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheatre

Fri July 14 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

Tue July 18 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre

Wed July 19 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Fri July 21 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center

Sat July 22 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Mon July 24 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center

Tue July 25 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Fri July 28 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sat July 29 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

Tue August 1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Wed August 2 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach

Fri August 4 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sat August 5 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

Tue August 8 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Wed August 9 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

Fri August 11 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

Sat August 12 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Mon August 14 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed August 16 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri August 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

Sun August 20 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

Mon August 21 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre

Wed August 23 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

Thu August 24 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Weds August 30 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theater

Fri September 1 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sat September 2 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sun September 3 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

