R&B Legend Anita Baker Announces 2023 Tour Dates

R&B legend Anita Baker announced the dates for her 2023 tour “Anita Baker – The Songstress”. She will perform in 15 cities, beginning from Hard Rock Live in Hollywood on February 11, after many years of hiatus.

The tour marks the celebration of Baker’s 40 years as an iconic singer of soulful ballads whose first masters bloomed in her debut album, The Songstress in 1983. She will play in major cities including New Orleans, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, so on, and Oakland, CA as the last stop on December 23, 2023.

“Looking forward to some crazy, lovely, hang time with my fans, on tour in 2023!” Baker posted on Twitter, “Gonna, bring some new music & some special guests, too.”

2023 Coming Straight to YOU🎉 This time…With *My Own* catalog🎁 sO Grateful🙏🏾

*MiraclesOfMusic*

ABXO🎼

🪄Special Guest, too🥳 pic.twitter.com/Rj1fzJrE5I — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) November 10, 2022

Baker was busy with fighting for the rights to her master recordings for some years, and in September 2021 she announced on her social media account that she had finally owned the masters for her first five albums which were “The Songstress” (1983), “Rapture” (1986), “Giving You the Best That I Got” (1988), “Compositions” (1990) and “Rhythm of Love” (1994).

The Grammy-winning singer’s last collection of shows happened in 2018 and continued through 2019, but the 2023 tour marks the first time she has been on a full tour since 1995 and it is also the first time The Songstress will be performing her classic hits live since winning back the rights to her masters, according to the press release. She is also expected to play new songs as she teased in her Twitter profile.

Baker received eight Grammys, as well as a lifetime achievement award at the 2018 BET Awards. She also has five platinum or multiplatinum albums and one gold album.

Anita Baker 2023 Tour Dates

Sat Feb 11 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Tue Feb 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Feb 17 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed May 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri May 12 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sun May 14 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Fri Jun 30 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sun Jul 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sat Nov 18 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Wed Nov 22 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Fri Nov 24 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Fri Dec 15 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sun Dec 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Dec 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Sat Dec 23 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena