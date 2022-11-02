Live Nation Plans for Brooklyn Bowl Washington D.C. Venue

Brooklyn Bowl will be making its way our nation’s capital, Live Nation announced this week. The live entertainment venue brand will see its newest...

Brooklyn Bowl will be making its way our nation’s capital, Live Nation announced this week. The live entertainment venue brand will see its newest location open at Parcel B at Audi Field in the Buzzard Point neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

Brooklyn Bowl DC will be the brand’s first location in the DC metro area and the fifth location for this venue, which first opened in Brooklyn, New York in 2009. Featuring a 1,200-person capacity concert venue, Brooklyn Bowl DC’s 38,000 square-foot location will bring to the District a broad mix of live music programmed by Live Nation, 14 lanes of bowling, a craft bar and a menu curated by New York City’s Blue Ribbon Restaurant Group. With the incredible proximity of the bowling lanes and concert stage, Brooklyn Bowl DC will offer a unique experience of enjoying a show while eating, drinking and bowling with friends.

“We’re really thrilled to see Brooklyn Bowl be part of this great development in the District,” said Peter Shapiro, Brooklyn Bowl co-founder. “After bringing Brooklyn Bowl to two new locations in 2021, we know that the time is right to bring this innovative concept to the D.C. area.”

Brooklyn Bowl DC is the first announced retail concept at Hoffman & Associates and D.C. United’s dynamic mixed-use development Parcel B at Audi Field. It will connect the ground and second floor while serving as an anchor for the double-sided retail and entertainment corridor between Parcel B and Audi Field. The celebrated live music venue, featuring both bowling and a full-service restaurant, will activate the center of the neighborhood enhancing the space and attracting residents as well as visitors to the city.

Washington D.C. and the surrounding area is already home to several Live Nation Entertainment venues, including the Warner Theatre, The Anthem, and The Fillmore Silver Spring, which is located just outside of the city proper in Maryland. There is also the Jiffy Lube Live Amphitheatre in Northern Virginia. Washington D.C. also is home to the famed 9:30 Club, whose co-owner Seth Hurwitz is one of many who have attempted to sue Live Nation on anti-trust grounds in the past. 9:30 Club is an identical size – 1,200 – to Live Nation’s new planned Brooklyn Bowl space.

