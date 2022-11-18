Maná Reveals The US Leg Of Their “México Lindo Y Querido 2023” Tour

Having a successful year with a high-energetic Latin America stadium run and a record-breaking LA residency, Maná has just announced the 2023 leg of...

Having a successful year with a high-energetic Latin America stadium run and a record-breaking LA residency, Maná has just announced the 2023 leg of their tour “México Lindo Y Querido”. The tour includes 19 shows across the US, starting from February 10 through to September 23. Tickets go on sale November 18.

The first two stops of the band will be their historic LA residency at the Kia Forum on February 10-11, then they’ll go on touring from Oakland, Phoenix, Houston, Miami to New York, Chicago, Las Vegas, and more, before wrapping up in Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center venue on September 23rd.

“Get ready, we’re coming with a brand new production and all our hits. We’re excited to be back on the road and see all our fans in the US. This isn’t just a concert tour, it’s a celebration of life,” the band shared in a statement.

Earning their commercial and international recognition with their 1992 record ¿Dónde Jugarán Los Niños? which became the best-selling Spanish-language rock album of all time, selling over 3 million copies worldwide whose 700,000 copies were grabbed in the US alone, Maná have released 9 studio albums, 3 live albums, 7 compilation albums, 5 video albums, 2 box sets and 1 soundtrack album.

Mexican pop rock band’s last album Cama Incendiada came out in 2015 but they teased the wait might almost be over in a statement they made to USA Today, revealing that they were going to be working on demos for a new studio album the following year. “The idea is to record at the end of 2023 and to be able to release the album in 2024,” they said.

Established in 1986, the band currently consists of vocalist&guitarist Fher Olvera, drummer Alex González, guitarist Sergio Vallín and bassist Juan Calleros. Almost four-decade experience in the industry brought them four Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards Latin America, six Premios Juventud awards, 19 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and 15 Premios Lo Nuestro awards. Furthermore, 2018 marked the year the quartet became the Latin Recording Academy’s Person(s) of the Year, the first band to earn that recognition.

Group’s “México Lindo y Querido” tour kicked off in Latin America on June 10th in Tijuana, México with multiple nights in Medellin, Bogota, Puerto Rico and México. The five-city México run made them reach over 150,000 fans at sold-out stadiums.

“Our shows are a big party and a celebration of life,” drummer Alex González told Billboard Español. “We are excited to continue that celebration and share it with more people across the United States.”

“This year, we got to go back to Colombia, Puerto Rico and Mexico with our Mexico Lindo y Querido Tour, in addition to spending a lot of time in Los Angeles for La Residencia. It was so exciting to go back to these places after so many years,” vocalist Fher Olvera added.

“It had been over five years since we played in Colombia and Puerto Rico, and we got a beautiful welcome from our fans. We don’t take this for granted, it’s amazing to feel the love from all our Latinx fans across the world. It’s an honor to represent our heritage.”

Maná – México Lindo y Querido 2023 Tour Dates

Fri Feb 10 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Sat Feb 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Fri Mar 17 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Sat Mar 18 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Fri Mar 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Sat Mar 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Thu Mar 30 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat Apr 01 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Fri Apr 14 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Sat Apr 15 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

Fri Apr 21 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Apr 22 – New York, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Apr 28 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 29 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri May 05 – Atlanta, GA – Gas South Arena

Sat May 06 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

Fri Sep 08 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun Sep 17 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sat Sep 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

