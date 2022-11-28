Metallica Announce New Album, Tour Dates for 2023

Metallica came out of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend hot, announcing a new album, new single, and new tour dates for 2023. The thrash...

Metallica came out of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday weekend hot, announcing a new album, new single, and new tour dates for 2023. The thrash metal pioneers will bring the M72 World Tour to 22 cities across the globe in 2023 and 2024, covering spans in both Europe and North America in both years.

⚠️ NEW METALLICA SONG ⚠️ NEW METALLICA ALBUM ⚠️ NEW METALLICA TOUR ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/kDtLDY0spA — Metallica (@Metallica) November 28, 2022

According to the announcement on social media, Metallica will play two shows in each city on the tour, performing separate set lists for each show, with different opening acts – potentially heightening the fan interest in trying to catch both performances in one weekend.

“Starting in April of 2023, we’ll be visiting 22 different cities around the world and playing two nights in each city, with each “No Repeat Weekend” show a completely unique experience: Two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night!” the band says in the announcement of the shows on its website. “Purchase a two-day ticket, and you won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning our 40+ years of being lucky enough to make music.”

Dates for the M72 World Tour kick off on April 27 and 29 in Amsterdam, with European shows in Paris, Hamburg, and Gothenburg Sweden through mid-June of next year. North American dates kick off on August 4 & 6 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, with shows at Stade Olympique (Montreal), AT&T Stadium (Arlington), SoFi Stadium (Los Angeles), State Farm Stadium (Phoenix), The Dome at America’s Center (St. Louis), and Ford Field (Detroit) on the route through November of next year. The band swings back to Europe in May 2024, performing in Munich, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Warsaw, and Madrid through mid-July. The 2024 North American leg will bring Metallica to Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, MA), Soldier Field (Chicago), U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis), Commonwealth Stadium (Edmonton), and Lumen Field (Seattle) in the summer, with a grand finale of back-to-back weekends of back-t0-back shows at Foro Sol in Mexico City scheduled for September 20 & 22 and 27&29, 2024.

Support will come from Architects, Mammoth WVH, Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, Pantera, Volbeat, and Greta Van Fleet. The specifics on who is performing where are included below with the tour dates.

Tickets will be on sale for Metallica tour dates this week, with presales launching on Wednesday and a general public sale beginning on Friday.

The tour will support the new music from the band, which announced the album – 72 Seasons – and a single – Lux Aeterna – alongside the tour dates. The album is scheduled for release in April 2023. The single’s video is embedded below:

Full touring plans and links to ticket marketplaces are included below:

Metallica Tour Dates

APR 27 & 29, 2023 – AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS | JOHAN CRUIJFF ARENA

MAY 17 & 19, 2023 – PARIS, FRANCE | STADE DE FRANCE*

MAY 26 & 28, 2023 – HAMBURG, GERMANY | VOLKSPARKSTADION

JUN 16 & 18, 2023 – GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN | ULLEVI STADIUM**

AUG 4 & 6, 2023 – EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ | METLIFE STADIUM

AUG 11 & 13, 2023 – MONTREAL, CANADA | STADE OLYMPIQUE

AUG 18 & 20, 2023 – ARLINGTON, TX | AT&T STADIUM

AUG 25 & 27, 2023 – LOS ANGELES, CA | SOFI STADIUM

SEP 1 & 3, 2023 – PHOENIX, AZ | STATE FARM STADIUM

NOV 3 & 5, 2023 – ST. LOUIS, MO | THE DOME AT AMERICA’S CENTER

NOV 10 & 12, 2023 – DETROIT, MI | FORD FIELD

MAY 24 & 26, 2024 – MUNICH, GERMANY | OLYMPIASTADION

JUN 7 & 9, 2024 – HELSINKI, FINLAND | HELSINKI OLYMPIC STADIUM

JUN 14 & 16, 2024 – COPENHAGEN, DENMARK | PARKEN STADIUM

JUL 5 & 7, 2024 – WARSAW, POLAND | PGE NARODOWY

JUL 12 & 14, 2024 – MADRID, SPAIN | ESTADIO CÍVITAS METROPOLITANO

AUG 2 & 4, 2024 – FOXBOROUGH, MA | GILLETTE STADIUM

AUG 9 & 11, 2024 – CHICAGO, IL | SOLDIER FIELD

AUG 16 & 18, 2024 – MINNEAPOILS, MN | U.S. BANK STADIUM

AUG 23 & 25, 2024 – EDMONTON, CANADA | COMMONWEATH STADIUM

AUG 30 & SEP 1, 2024 – SEATTLE, WA | LUMEN FIELD

SEP 20 & 22, 2024 – MEXICO CITY, MEXICO | FORO SOL***

SEP 27 & 29, 2024 – MEXICO CITY, MEXICO | FORO SOL***

Show 1 Support Europe: Architects & Mammoth WVH**

Show 2 Support Europe: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

* Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills play Show 1 in Paris, Architects & Mammoth WVH play Show 2 in Paris

** Volbeat replaces Architects on Show 1 in Gothenburg

Show 1 Support North America: Pantera & Mammoth WVH***

Show 2 Support North America: Five Finger Death Punch & Ice Nine Kills

*** Greta Van Fleet replaces Pantera on show 1 both weekends in Mexico City

