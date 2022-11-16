Neal Brennan Announces ‘Brand New Neal’ U.S. Tour

Three-time Emmy nominated standup comedian Neal Brennan revealed his 2023 ‘Brand New Neal’ Limited Tour which includes four shows from May through to August....

The creative talent of the comedy industry, who has participated in different roles as a writer, director, producer, and standup comedian so far, will start his performances at The Observatory North Park in San Diego on May 20, visit New York’s Town Hall Theatre on July 13 and The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia next day before wrapping the tour up in Minneapolis’ Varsity Theater on August 18.

Many became familiar with Brennan through his early career work with Dave Chappelle, which included co-writing duties on the film Half Baked and co-writer and co-executive producer time with the Chappele’s Show on Comedy Central.

Brennan’s tour announcement just came ahead of the release of his Netflix comedy special “Neal Brennan: Blocks”, which hit the streaming platform early this week. The programme was adapted from Brennan’s one man show “Unacceptable”.

Neal Brennan show dates

MAR 2, 7:30 PM, Madison, WI – Comedy Club On State

MAR 3, 7:30 PM, Madison, WI – Comedy Club On State

MAR 3, 10:00 PM, Madison, WI – Comedy Club On State

MAR 4, 7:30 PM, Madison, WI – Comedy Club On State

MAR 4, 10:00 PM, Madison, WI – Comedy Club On State

MAR 10, 7:00 PM, Salt Lake City, UT – Wiseguys

MAR 10, 9:30 PM, Salt Lake City, UT – Wiseguys

MAR 11, 7:00 PM, Salt Lake City, UT – Wiseguys

MAR 11, 9:30 PM, Salt Lake City, UT – Wiseguys

MAY 11, 7:00 PM, Nashville, TN – Zanies

MAY 12, 7:00 PM, Nashville, TN – Zanies

MAY 12, 9:15 PM, Nashville, TN – Zanies

MAY 13, 7:00 PM, Nashville, TN – Zanies

MAY 13, 9:15 PM, Nashville, TN – Zanies

*MAY 20, 7:00 PM, San Diego, CA – The Observatory

JUN 2, 7:00 PM, Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center (PRE-SALE BEGINS 11/16 @10AM LOCAL)

JUN 2, 9:00 PM, Washington, DC – The Kennedy Center (PRE-SALE BEGINS 11/16 @10AM LOCAL)

JUN 3, 7:30 PM, Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

JUN 16, 8:00 PM, New Orleans, LA – The Joy Theater

JUN 17, 7:00 PM, Austin, TX – Paramount Theatre

*JUL 13, 8:00 PM, New York, NY – Town Hall

*JUL 14, 7:00 PM, Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

JUL 15, 7:00 PM, Boston, MA – The Wilbur

*AUG 18, 7:00 PM, Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

AUG 19, 7:30 PM, Chicago, IL – The Vic

SEP 15, 7:00 PM, San Francisco, CA – Palace of Fine Arts Theatre

SEP 16, 7:00 PM, Seattle, WA – The Neptune

SEP 17, 7:00 PM, Portland, OR – Revolution Hall



*‘Brand New Neal’ Limited Tour

