SeatGeek Renews Ticketing Deal With New Orleans Saints

SeatGeek and the New Orleans Saints announced they would be renewing their ticketing partnership, which initially saw the New Orleans franchise defect from Ticketmaster as SeatGeek’s first primary ticketing contract in the NFL. Five years on, both sides say they are pleased with how it has gone and continue to anticipate strong returns in the future.

“Five years ago, we realized we needed a primary ticketing partner who could grow with us and our Saints community, and signed on as the first NFL team to partner with SeatGeek,” said Michael Stanfield, New Orleans Saints’ Senior Vice President of Sales. “We knew from the beginning that their innovative approach to ticketing would provide our passionate fan base with the best-in-class experience they expect and our staff with the most advanced backend technology needed to elevate our ticketing operations. Over the years, the team at SeatGeek has shown us that they’re committed to enriching every aspect of the fan journey, and we look forward to a successful future ahead.”

SeatGeek first inked its deal with the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans in 2017 – with both franchises breaking new ground in their leagues in taking SeatGeek on as a primary ticketing partner. five years later, the company has NFL deals with the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, and Washington Commanders as well as serving as one of the three officially licensed ticketing platforms integrated with the NFL as a whole. In the last 18 months, SeatGeek has seen a 97% renewal rate among its global clients, which it touts as a testament to its platform, customer service, and integration.

“The Saints have been a tremendous partner of ours throughout the years as we’ve both been keenly focused on creating the ultimate game day experience for fans,” said Danielle du Toit, President of SeatGeek’s enterprise business. “An ideal SeatGeek partner matches our ambition to elevate the customer journey through a forward-thinking mentality and our drive to deliver excellence across the ticketing experience through innovative box office technology. And that’s the Saints.”

According to the press release announcing the renewal, SeatGeek has experienced strong growth in 2022, bringing forward nine new partnerships in the last six months. Those deals include ticketing contracts with New Mexico United, NHL’s Florida Panthers, Fiesta Bowl, and two Football Clubs in the UK with Leeds United and Watford F.C. The company also announced a renewal with Wolverhampton Wanderers F.C.

Last Updated on November 2, 2022 by Dave Clark