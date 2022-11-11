Spencer Sutherland Plots The “In His Mania” Tour

Singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland, known for tracks Wonder, Selfish, Shame, Tell Me, None of this has been about you, and more, has announced The In...

Singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland, known for tracks Wonder, Selfish, Shame, Tell Me, None of this has been about you, and more, has announced The In His Mania tour which is going to visit 23 cities across the U.S. Tour starts from The Chapel in San Francisco, California on March 19, 2023. Tickets go on sale November 11.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spencer Sutherland (@spencermusic)

“Let me be the first to welcome you to The In His Mania Tour!” he posted on Instagram with the tour poster. “Let’s make this a tour to remember!”

From the mid March through the end of April, Sutherland will perform on various venues in San Diego, Houston, Chicago, New York, Washington, Philadelphia, and more until closing the tour in Los Angeles at The Belasco on April 27.

Making his breakthrough in 2017 with Selfish, the rising pop and R&B singer has released new singles in subsequent years and in 2019 he ran his first headlining tour The Freaking Out Tour. He also joined the tours of the Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini and Big Time Rush as an opening act.

Before releasing two singles Flower and Everything this year as well as his highly appreciated live cover record Bennie and the Jets by Elton John, Sutherland made an appearance in the 2021 Netflix film Afterlife of the Party whose tracks were written by himself, where he also contributed as an actor.

Spencer Sutherland tickets

Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS

Tickets at Event Tickets Center

Tickets at ScoreBig

Tickets at StubHub

Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer

Tickets at TicketNetwork

Tickets at Tickpick

Tickets at TicketSmarter

Spencer Sutherland “The In His Mania” tour dates

Sun Mar 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

Tue Mar 21 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Thu Mar 23 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room at HOB

Fri Mar 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

Thu Mar 30 – Austin, TX – Antone’s

Sat Apr 01 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock at HOB

Sun Apr 02 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room at HOB

Tue Apr 04 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Wed Apr 05 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre

Fri Apr 07 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

Sat Apr 08 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

Mon Apr 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre

Tue Apr 11 – Detroit, MI – Shelter

Wed Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

Fri Apr 14 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Sat Apr 15 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Mon Apr 17 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

Tue Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Thu Apr 20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

Fri Apr 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

Mon Apr 24 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater

Tue Apr 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Apr 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Last Updated on November 11, 2022 by Dave Clark