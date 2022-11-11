Spencer Sutherland Plots The “In His Mania” Tour
Singer-songwriter Spencer Sutherland, known for tracks Wonder, Selfish, Shame, Tell Me, None of this has been about you, and more, has announced The In His Mania tour which is going to visit 23 cities across the U.S. Tour starts from The Chapel in San Francisco, California on March 19, 2023. Tickets go on sale November 11.
“Let me be the first to welcome you to The In His Mania Tour!” he posted on Instagram with the tour poster. “Let’s make this a tour to remember!”
From the mid March through the end of April, Sutherland will perform on various venues in San Diego, Houston, Chicago, New York, Washington, Philadelphia, and more until closing the tour in Los Angeles at The Belasco on April 27.
Making his breakthrough in 2017 with Selfish, the rising pop and R&B singer has released new singles in subsequent years and in 2019 he ran his first headlining tour The Freaking Out Tour. He also joined the tours of the Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini and Big Time Rush as an opening act.
Before releasing two singles Flower and Everything this year as well as his highly appreciated live cover record Bennie and the Jets by Elton John, Sutherland made an appearance in the 2021 Netflix film Afterlife of the Party whose tracks were written by himself, where he also contributed as an actor.
Spencer Sutherland “The In His Mania” tour dates
Sun Mar 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
Tue Mar 21 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
Thu Mar 23 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room at HOB
Fri Mar 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
Thu Mar 30 – Austin, TX – Antone’s
Sat Apr 01 – Houston, TX – Bronze Peacock at HOB
Sun Apr 02 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room at HOB
Tue Apr 04 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
Wed Apr 05 – Kansas City, MO – Madrid Theatre
Fri Apr 07 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sat Apr 08 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
Mon Apr 10 – Indianapolis, IN – Deluxe at Old National Centre
Tue Apr 11 – Detroit, MI – Shelter
Wed Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
Fri Apr 14 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
Sat Apr 15 – Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
Mon Apr 17 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
Tue Apr 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
Thu Apr 20 – Nashville, TN – Basement East
Fri Apr 21 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
Mon Apr 24 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
Tue Apr 25 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
Thu Apr 27 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
