TicketSmarter, Social House Entertainment Ink Ticketing Deal

Social House Entertainment and TicketSmarter announced a deal that makes the Kansas-based ticketing website the official ticket partner of Social House events. The deal include the Tacos & Tequila Festivals in Kansas City, Kansas and Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are so excited to be partnering with the TicketSmarter team for our upcoming events and utilize their amazing platform,” President of Social House Entertainment Nick Noland said.

Tacos & Tequila Fort Worth saw its 2022 edition earlier this month, with attendees able to enjoy a wide array of craft cocktails and chef inspired street tacos, Lucha Libre wrestling, and performances by artists including T.I., Lil Jon, Chingy, Mike Jones, and more. Social House, based in Kansas City, has more than a decade of putting out live entertainment experiences across the country. Its 2023 slate already has Tacos & Tequila events, as well as the Four States Music Festival in Pittsburg, Kansas lined up, with additional offerings in the works.

As the primary ticketing partner of Social House, TicketSmarter will give its clients and festival-goers a safe and secure platform for their ticket purchases.

“Social House Entertainment has quickly established itself as one of the premier event organizers in the region,” TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. “We are excited to partner with them as they grow to help connect fans to their favorite artists.”

TicketSmarter has been a big deal-maker since its inception, inking an impressive roster of official partnerships across sports and entertainment properties. It is the official ticket resale partner of more than 35 collegiate conferences and 300+ universities nationwide. It is the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl, as well as an official partner of the Rose Bowl in California, Major League Baseball Players Association, ESPN Events, USA Today, Gannett Newspapers, and numerous other organizations. It is part of the Digital Ally (NASDAQ: DGLY) family of companies.

Last Updated on November 17, 2022 by Dave Clark