Trevor Noah Announces 2023 “Off the Record” Tour

Famous for his sold out stand-up comedy shows over 5 continents, Trevor Noah is planning for a world tour titled “Off The Record Tour” whose US leg starts on January 20, 2023 at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Tickets went on sale to see the comic and Daily Show host November 18.

The comedian will perform in 28 cities across US, making stops in Baltimore, Denver, Boston, Indianapolis, New York, Chicago and so on, before closing the tour at The Masonic, San Francisco, CA on December 3, 2023.

I am excited to announce my 2023 Off The Record Tour, with the first dates kicking off in the US! 🕺🏾🙌🏾 Signup for the presale code on my website, to get tickets before they go on sale! https://t.co/L7bDKHUQMY See you in 2023! 😁 #OffTheRecordTour 🔥🎵 @AndyMineo pic.twitter.com/GkQjZ42TcG — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 14, 2022

“I am excited to announce my 2023 Off The Record Tour, with the first dates kicking off in the US!” he shared on his Twitter account.

The tour announcement came ahead of Noah’s Netflix special I Wish You Would which is going to premiere globally on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. It features his experiences about learning German, modern communication, and his love for curry.

About one and a half month ago, the comedian said he would be leaving The Daily Show that he has been hosting since 2015. “I’ve loved hosting the show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys,” he said.

He explained that his choice was partly spurred by wanting to travel more to do live comedy, particularly after hosting the show from his New York apartment during COVID-19 quarantine.

“I realized there was another part of my life that I wanted to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” he said.

Now, with this latest announcement, it seems that his wishes come true.

Trevor Noah: Off The Record 2023 Tour Dates

* Rescheduled Show

January 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

February 10, 2023 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace

March 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

March 9, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre

March 24, 2023 – Durham, NC – DPAC

March 31, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre

April 5, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 6, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 7, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 8, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur

April 13, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre

April 20, 2023 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall

April 27, 2023 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

April 28, 2023 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse*

April 29, 2023 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center*

May 4, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

May 5, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

May 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

May 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

May 19, 2023 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre

May 26, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino

June 2, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

October 6, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater

October 9, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

October 20, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

October 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

November 1, 2023 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater

November 3, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater

November 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre

November 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

November 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

December 2, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

December 3, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

