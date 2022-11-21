Trevor Noah Announces 2023 “Off the Record” Tour
Famous for his sold out stand-up comedy shows over 5 continents, Trevor Noah is planning for a world tour titled “Off The Record Tour” whose US leg starts on January 20, 2023 at Fox Theatre in Atlanta, GA. Tickets went on sale to see the comic and Daily Show host November 18.
The comedian will perform in 28 cities across US, making stops in Baltimore, Denver, Boston, Indianapolis, New York, Chicago and so on, before closing the tour at The Masonic, San Francisco, CA on December 3, 2023.
I am excited to announce my 2023 Off The Record Tour, with the first dates kicking off in the US! 🕺🏾🙌🏾 Signup for the presale code on my website, to get tickets before they go on sale! https://t.co/L7bDKHUQMY See you in 2023! 😁 #OffTheRecordTour 🔥🎵 @AndyMineo pic.twitter.com/GkQjZ42TcG
— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 14, 2022
“I am excited to announce my 2023 Off The Record Tour, with the first dates kicking off in the US!” he shared on his Twitter account.
The tour announcement came ahead of Noah’s Netflix special I Wish You Would which is going to premiere globally on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. It features his experiences about learning German, modern communication, and his love for curry.
About one and a half month ago, the comedian said he would be leaving The Daily Show that he has been hosting since 2015. “I’ve loved hosting the show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges, it’s been one of my greatest joys,” he said.
He explained that his choice was partly spurred by wanting to travel more to do live comedy, particularly after hosting the show from his New York apartment during COVID-19 quarantine.
“I realized there was another part of my life that I wanted to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages, I miss going to other countries and putting on shows,” he said.
Now, with this latest announcement, it seems that his wishes come true.
Trevor Noah: Off The Record 2023 Tour Dates
* Rescheduled Show
January 20, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre
February 10, 2023 – Louisville, KY – The Louisville Palace
March 3, 2023 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre
March 9, 2023 – Baltimore, MD – Hippodrome Theatre
March 24, 2023 – Durham, NC – DPAC
March 31, 2023 – Denver, CO – Bellco Theatre
April 5, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 6, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 7, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 8, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
April 10, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 11, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 12, 2023 – Boston, MA – The Wilbur
April 13, 2023 – Medford, MA – Chevalier Theatre
April 20, 2023 – Austin, TX – Bass Concert Hall
April 27, 2023 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts
April 28, 2023 – Bozeman, MT – Brick Breeden Fieldhouse*
April 29, 2023 – Missoula, MT – Adams Center*
May 4, 2023 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre
May 5, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium
May 10, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
May 12, 2023 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre
May 19, 2023 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors Theatre
May 26, 2023 – Mashantucket, CT – Premier Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino
June 2, 2023 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
October 6, 2023 – Richmond, VA – Altria Theater
October 9, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 10, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 11, 2023 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre
October 20, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
October 26, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre
November 1, 2023 – Madison, WI – The Orpheum Theater
November 3, 2023 – Milwaukee, WI – The Riverside Theater
November 9, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre
November 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
November 14, 2023 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre
November 30, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
December 1, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
December 2, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
December 3, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
