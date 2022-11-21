Korn, Deftones and Incubus to Headline Sick New World Festival

A line-up that takes us back to early 2000s. The brand-new festival Sick New World is a parade of some of the most acclaimed...

A line-up that takes us back to early 2000s. The brand-new festival Sick New World is a parade of some of the most acclaimed hard rock, metal, and alternative rock bands of the 90s and early 2000s, which will throw the Y generation into the heart of the nostalgia.

The festival will take place at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023.

While System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus headline the festival, the one-day event includes many other highly-anticipated artists more than 50 such as Evanescence, Placebo, The Sisters of Mercy, Turnstile, Chevelle, Mr. Bungle, Papa Roach, Death Grips, Flyleaf, Spiritbox, Killing Joke, She Wants Revenge, Body Count, and more to count.

Going on public sale November 11, the tickets of the event were sold out the following day, November 12 via the primary sales channels. Festival page on Twitter recommended those who missed out tickets to join the waitlist for their chance to secure tickets if they become available. Click here for more information: www.sicknewworldfest.com. Other alternative is to check on the secondary market below.

Sick New World Festival Lineup

System Of A Down

Korn

Deftones

Incubus

Evanescence

Turnstile

Chevelle

The Sisters Of Mercy

Papa roach

Death Grips

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm

Mr. Bungle

VV (Ville Valo)

Placebo

Ministry

She Wants Revenge

100 Gecs

Skinny Puppy

Coal Chamber

KMFDM

Killing Joke

Spiritbox

Kittie

Soulfly

P.O.D.

Sevendust

Hoobastank

Alien Ant Farm

London After Midnight

Fever 333

HEALTH

Machine Girl

Ho99o9

Prayers

Filter

Lacuna Coil

Melvins

Failure

Stabbing Westward

Cold

Cradle Of Filth

Body Count

The Birthday Massacre

The 69 Eyes

Orgy

Monster Magnet

My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult

Loathe

Panchiko

Scene Queen

Superheaven

Fiddlehead

Narrow Head

Scowl

Last Updated on November 21, 2022 by Dave Clark