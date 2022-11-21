Korn, Deftones and Incubus to Headline Sick New World Festival
Musicmusic festivals November 21, 2022 Itir Yildiz 0
A line-up that takes us back to early 2000s. The brand-new festival Sick New World is a parade of some of the most acclaimed hard rock, metal, and alternative rock bands of the 90s and early 2000s, which will throw the Y generation into the heart of the nostalgia.
The festival will take place at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 13, 2023.
While System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones and Incubus headline the festival, the one-day event includes many other highly-anticipated artists more than 50 such as Evanescence, Placebo, The Sisters of Mercy, Turnstile, Chevelle, Mr. Bungle, Papa Roach, Death Grips, Flyleaf, Spiritbox, Killing Joke, She Wants Revenge, Body Count, and more to count.
Going on public sale November 11, the tickets of the event were sold out the following day, November 12 via the primary sales channels. Festival page on Twitter recommended those who missed out tickets to join the waitlist for their chance to secure tickets if they become available. Click here for more information: www.sicknewworldfest.com. Other alternative is to check on the secondary market below.
Sick New World Festival Tickets
Tickets at MEGASeats.com | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at ScoreBig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at Tickpick
Tickets at TicketSmarter
Sick New World Festival Lineup
System Of A Down
Korn
Deftones
Incubus
Evanescence
Turnstile
Chevelle
The Sisters Of Mercy
Papa roach
Death Grips
Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm
Mr. Bungle
VV (Ville Valo)
Placebo
Ministry
She Wants Revenge
100 Gecs
Skinny Puppy
Coal Chamber
KMFDM
Killing Joke
Spiritbox
Kittie
Soulfly
P.O.D.
Sevendust
Hoobastank
Alien Ant Farm
London After Midnight
Fever 333
HEALTH
Machine Girl
Ho99o9
Prayers
Filter
Lacuna Coil
Melvins
Failure
Stabbing Westward
Cold
Cradle Of Filth
Body Count
The Birthday Massacre
The 69 Eyes
Orgy
Monster Magnet
My Life With The Thrill Kill Kult
Loathe
Panchiko
Scene Queen
Superheaven
Fiddlehead
Narrow Head
Scowl
Last Updated on November 21, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.