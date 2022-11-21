Weekends With Adele Expands With New Years 2023 Dates
At long last, Weekends With Adele kicked off with its first performances in Las Vegas this weekend, and the singer celebrated by announcing a pair of new shows, setting the stage for a New Year’s celebration with her fans. The new weekend with Adele performances are scheduled for Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, and tickets are on sale this week.
New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! pic.twitter.com/7LjPQ6tVpP
— Adele (@Adele) November 20, 2022
Tickets are on sale this week, but are expected to be limited to those who are successful in the lottery that is Ticketmaster’s “verified fan” system. Anyone else who hopes to go will have to turn to the resale marketplace to purchase tickets from whatever ticket brokers are able to get tickets for resale. Those interested are able to register now through midnight tonight (Monday, November 21). Invitations for those who register will go out on Tuesday, with the presale scheduled for Wednesday, November 23. Those who previously registered for Weekends With Adele performances will need to re-register for these new shows.
Weekends With Adele got underway at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas this weekend, and by all accounts it was a fantastic show from the singer, despite all the drama and delays that preceded its curtain going up. Originally scheduled for an opening in January, only to be postponed at the last second before its January start dates. After being in limbo for much of the year, rescheduled dates and a new batch of shows were added to the residency in the summer. Fans griped about the ticket pricing and the awful verified fan experience, but that can give way now to the actual fan experience.
Weekend 1 pic.twitter.com/M7O8fI5ggP
— Adele (@Adele) November 20, 2022
The full schedule of Weekends With Adele performances are included below, as are links to ticket marketplaces for those interested in attending who don’t win the “verified” lottery.
Weekends With Adele Schedule
All shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas
Friday, November 25
Saturday, November 26
Friday, December 2
Saturday, December 3
Friday, December 9
Saturday, December 10
Friday, December 16
Saturday, December 17
Friday, December 23
Saturday, December 24
Friday, December 30
Saturday, December 31
Friday, January 20
Saturday, January 21
Friday, January 27
Saturday, January 28
Friday, February 3
Saturday, February 4
Friday, February 10
Saturday, February 11
Friday, February 17
Saturday, February 18
Friday, February 24
Saturday, February 25
Friday, March 3
Saturday, March 4
Friday, March 10
Saturday, March 11
Friday, March 17
Saturday, March 18
Friday, March 24
Saturday, March 25
