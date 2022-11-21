Weekends With Adele Expands With New Years 2023 Dates

At long last, Weekends With Adele kicked off with its first performances in Las Vegas this weekend, and the singer celebrated by announcing a...

At long last, Weekends With Adele kicked off with its first performances in Las Vegas this weekend, and the singer celebrated by announcing a pair of new shows, setting the stage for a New Year’s celebration with her fans. The new weekend with Adele performances are scheduled for Friday, December 30 and Saturday, December 31, and tickets are on sale this week.

New Years Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!! I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! pic.twitter.com/7LjPQ6tVpP — Adele (@Adele) November 20, 2022

Tickets are on sale this week, but are expected to be limited to those who are successful in the lottery that is Ticketmaster’s “verified fan” system. Anyone else who hopes to go will have to turn to the resale marketplace to purchase tickets from whatever ticket brokers are able to get tickets for resale. Those interested are able to register now through midnight tonight (Monday, November 21). Invitations for those who register will go out on Tuesday, with the presale scheduled for Wednesday, November 23. Those who previously registered for Weekends With Adele performances will need to re-register for these new shows.

Weekends With Adele got underway at The Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas this weekend, and by all accounts it was a fantastic show from the singer, despite all the drama and delays that preceded its curtain going up. Originally scheduled for an opening in January, only to be postponed at the last second before its January start dates. After being in limbo for much of the year, rescheduled dates and a new batch of shows were added to the residency in the summer. Fans griped about the ticket pricing and the awful verified fan experience, but that can give way now to the actual fan experience.

The full schedule of Weekends With Adele performances are included below, as are links to ticket marketplaces for those interested in attending who don’t win the “verified” lottery.

