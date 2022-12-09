Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates
ConcertsMusicTour DatesTours December 9, 2022 Itir Yildiz 0
The bluegrass musician Billy Strings extended his current tour through 2023 summer with new dates for North America. Tickets for the 22 new shows go on sale December 9.
Strings previously announced the shows that will be held in February and March. Additional run includes many stops from Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas to Austin, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and more until wrapping up at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 17.
The tour expansion was announced almost two weeks after the release of the musician’s new studio album. Strings performed with his father Terry Barber, who is a musician, too, for this album titled ME/AND/DAD recalling his memories of childhood when they played together.
Strings received the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album with his previous album Home in 2021.
Billy Strings Tickets
Tickets at MEGASeats | No Service Charge/Free Shipping – 10% Off Using Code TICKETNEWS
Tickets at Event Tickets Center
Tickets at ScoreBig
Tickets at StubHub
Tickets at Ticket Club | Free Membership Offer
Tickets at TicketNetwork
Tickets at TickPick
Tickets at TicketSmarter
Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates
12/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy
12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard
12/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
12/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena
02/02 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/03 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/04 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center
02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena
02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show
03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center
04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena
04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center
06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion
06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Last Updated on December 9, 2022 by Dave Clark
No comments so far.
Be first to leave comment below.