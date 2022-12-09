Billy Strings Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

The bluegrass musician Billy Strings extended his current tour through 2023 summer with new dates for North America. Tickets for the 22 new shows...

The bluegrass musician Billy Strings extended his current tour through 2023 summer with new dates for North America. Tickets for the 22 new shows go on sale December 9.

Strings previously announced the shows that will be held in February and March. Additional run includes many stops from Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas to Austin, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and more until wrapping up at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on June 17.

The tour expansion was announced almost two weeks after the release of the musician’s new studio album. Strings performed with his father Terry Barber, who is a musician, too, for this album titled ME/AND/DAD recalling his memories of childhood when they played together.

Strings received the Grammy Award for Best Bluegrass Album with his previous album Home in 2021.

Billy Strings Tickets

Billy Strings 2022-2023 Tour Dates

12/09 — Dublin, IE @ The Academy

12/11 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers Yard

12/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

12/31 — New Orleans, LA @ Lakefront Arena

02/02 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/03 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/04 — Denver, CO @ 1STBANK Center

02/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/17 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/18 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

02/21 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/22 — Charlottesville, VA @ John Paul Jones Arena

02/24 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/25 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

02/26 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/03 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

03/04 — Winston-Salem, NC @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

03/07 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

03/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/11 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/12 — Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

03/16 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/17 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

03/18 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

04/13 —Southaven, MS @ Landers Center

04/14 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

04/15 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Civic Center Arena

04/18 – Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center

04/20 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/21 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

04/22 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

05/11 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/12 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

05/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

06/02 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/03 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07 – Tulsa, O @ BOK Center

06/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena

06/10 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

06/14 – Cleveland, OH @Jacobs Pavilion

06/16 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/17 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Last Updated on December 9, 2022 by Dave Clark